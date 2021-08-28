Renegades race past Dash

Hudson Valley ended Winston-Salem's two-game winning streak as the Renegades won 9-4 at Truist Stadium on Saturday night.

The Renegades' Beck Way (1-0) got the win in his High-A debut. He was a third-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Chase Solesky (0-2) took the loss for the Dash.

In the ninth inning, Luis Curbelo hit his team-leading 21st homer of the season for the Dash. Curbelo also leads the team with 60 RBIs.

The Dash still leads the six-game series 3-2.

On Sunday, Winston-Salem plans to start Karan Patel in the series finale. Patel, who was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on Aug. 24, pitched two shutout innings in relief in the series opener, striking out six and walking one.

The Renegades will start right-hander Anderson Munoz for the second time in the series. Like Patel, Munoz pitched in the series opener, starting and allowing four runs in four innings, striking out four and walking two. Sunday will mark the sixth start and appearance with Hudson Valley for Munoz, after he was promoted from Low-A Tampa on July 31.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.