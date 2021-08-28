 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Renegades race past Dash
0 Comments

Renegades race past Dash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dash logo web 051621

Hudson Valley ended Winston-Salem's two-game winning streak as the Renegades won 9-4 at Truist Stadium on Saturday night.

The Renegades' Beck Way (1-0) got the win in his High-A debut. He was a third-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Chase Solesky (0-2) took the loss for the Dash.

In the ninth inning, Luis Curbelo hit his team-leading 21st homer of the season for the Dash. Curbelo also leads the team with 60 RBIs.

The Dash still leads the six-game series 3-2.

On Sunday, Winston-Salem plans to start Karan Patel in the series finale. Patel, who was promoted from Low-A Kannapolis on Aug. 24, pitched two shutout innings in relief in the series opener, striking out six and walking one.

The Renegades will start right-hander Anderson Munoz for the second time in the series. Like Patel, Munoz pitched in the series opener, starting and allowing four runs in four innings, striking out four and walking two. Sunday will mark the sixth start and appearance with Hudson Valley for Munoz, after he was promoted from Low-A Tampa on July 31.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News