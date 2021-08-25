Renegades stifle Dash bats

Hudson Valley starter Josh Maciejewski limited Winston-Salem to just two hits over 6 2/3 stellar innings as the Renegade silenced the Dash 4-0 on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

Maciejewski improved his record to 6-4.

The Renegades scored the only runs they would need in the fourth inning, on a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring groundout. Jake Sanford added an insurance two-run homer in the sixth.

The Dash finished with three hits. Harvin Mendoza doubled and singled, and Gunnar Troutwine added a double of his own.

Hudson Valley evened the six-game series at 1-1.

On Thursday, Dash manager Ryan Newman will go with Jeremiah Burke to start in the third game of the series. Burke, who was been limited to shorter starts since returning from the IL on Aug. 13, last pitched against Hickory on Aug. 22. He allowed two runs (one earned) in two innings, striking out two.

Left-hander Edgar Barclay is scheduled for his fourth start of the season for the Renegades. Promoted to Hudson Valley on July 31, Barclay carved up the competition at Low-A, striking out 73 batters in 48 2/3 innings in 18 appearances. Barclay pitched in relief in Tuesday's game, going 1 2/3 shutout innings.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.