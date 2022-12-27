Reports: Hartman leaving Wake Forest; Notre Dame possible target

Record-setting quarterback Sam Hartman is leaving Wake Forest, and Notre Dame is a strong candidate to be his next stop, multiple reports said Tuesday.

National outlets, including ESPN and CBS Sports, both said Hartman has entered the transfer portal and list South Bend as the place he's likely to land. The South Bend Tribune reported Notre Dame is considered the leading contender for Hartman.

There has been no word from Hartman on his intentions. His Twitter page makes no reference to his apparent entry into the transfer portal, and athletics officials didn't immediately respond on Tuesday afternoon to an email seeking comment on the reports.

There is a connection between Notre Dame and Wake Forest that involves Hartman. Bill Rees, director of scouting at Notre Dame, was the director of player personnel at Wake Forest in 2015 and 2016. According to the Tribune, Rees saw the potential in Hartman, who committed to Wake Forest before his junior season in 2016.

Hartman faced Notre Dame as a freshman and lost to the Irish, 56-27 at Truist Field in 2018. Currently, Rees' son, Tommy Rees, is the Irish offensive coordinator.

If Hartman, 23, is indeed leaving Winston-Salem, he has certainly left an indelible mark on the program.

Hartman earned his second straight bowl game MVP honor, after leading Wake Forest to a 27-17 victory over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl last Friday. Hartman, a Charlotte native, was named MVP for his performance against Rutgers in the 2021 Gator Bowl, making him the first Wake Forest football player to win two bowl MVP awards in their career.

In beating the Tigers, Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. His 5-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Morin in the first quarter set an ACC record for career touchdown passes, giving him 108 to pass Clemson’s Tahj Boyd.

Hartman broke the Wake Forest all-time passing record in the regular-season victory over Liberty, passing Riley Skinner. The 280 yards in the Gasparilla Bowl gave Hartman a career total of 12,967 yards, making him the 41st player in NCAA history and just the third passer in ACC history to top 12,000 yards passing.