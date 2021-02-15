Reynolds diver Whit Andrus wins NCHSAA Class 4-A title

Reynolds diver Whit Andrus won the NCHSAA Class 4-A diving championship Saturday at N.C. State's Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.
The Demons senior finished with a score of 502.15 to easily win the boys title and help Reynolds lead area teams with a seventh-place finish. The Demons also set the pace among girls teams by tying for eighth.
NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Triange Aquatic Center, Cary
(Diving at Pullen Aquatic Center, Raleigh)
CLASS 4-A
BOYS
Area teams
6. Grimsley 30
7. Reynolds 23
11. West Forsyth 17
T17. Ragsdale 11
23. Reagan 4
Area top-three individuals
200-yard freestyle: 2. Dax Harris (Grimsley), 1 minute, 39.48 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Reilly Keaney (Grimsley), 1:51.54. 100 butterfly: 2. Jeff Echols (Reynolds), 48.84. 500 free: 3. Harris (Grimsley), 4:31.30. 100 backstroke: 3. Robert Tars (Ragsdale), 50.40. 1-meter diving: 1. Whit Andrus (Reynolds), 502.15 points.
GIRLS
Area teams
T8. Reynolds 26
10. Reagan 23
T16. Ragsdale 7
18. Grimsley 6
Area top-three individuals
100-yard butterfly: 3. Reece Alexander (Reagan), 55.42 seconds. 100 breaststroke: 3. Katie Mohr (Reynolds), 1:03.37. 1-meter diving: 2. Bayleigh Cranford (Ragsdale), 406.15 points; 3. Tatum Church (Grimsley), 383.10.
CLASS 3-A
BOYS
Area teams
4. Northern Guilford 40
6. Southwest Guilford 27.5
12. Western Guilford 14
15. Parkland 8
24. Mount Tabor 1
Area top-three individuals
50-yard freestyle: T2. William Watson (Southwest Guilford), 21.43 seconds. 100 butterfly: 1. Watson (Southwest Guilford), 48.37. 100 breaststroke: 3. Nick Vye (Parkland), 57.56. 200 medley relay: 3. Northern Guilford (Matt Wachendorfer, Ethan Pollina, Christopher Schilling, Chris Glebus), 1:38.92. 1-meter diving: 2. Nicholas Newis (Western Guilford), 461.00.
GIRLS
Area teams
5. Northern Guilford 48
15. Rockingham County 4
Area top-three individuals
100-yard butterfly: 2. Maura Schoppa (Northern Guilford), 54.69 seconds. 100 backstroke: 1. Schoppa (Northern Guilford), 55.97. 1-meter diving: 1. Jessica Paul (Northern Guilford), 407.05.