Reynolds diver Whit Andrus wins NCHSAA Class 4-A title
0 comments

Reynolds diver Whit Andrus won the NCHSAA Class 4-A diving championship Saturday at N.C. State's Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.

The Demons senior finished with a score of 502.15 to easily win the boys title and help Reynolds lead area teams with a seventh-place finish. The Demons also set the pace among girls teams by tying for eighth.

NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Triange Aquatic Center, Cary

(Diving at Pullen Aquatic Center, Raleigh)

CLASS 4-A

BOYS

Area teams

6. Grimsley                                    30

7. Reynolds                                    23

11. West Forsyth                            17

T17. Ragsdale                                11

23. Reagan                                      4

Area top-three individuals

200-yard freestyle: 2. Dax Harris (Grimsley), 1 minute, 39.48 seconds. 200 individual medley: 2. Reilly Keaney (Grimsley), 1:51.54. 100 butterfly: 2. Jeff Echols (Reynolds), 48.84. 500 free: 3. Harris (Grimsley), 4:31.30. 100 backstroke: 3. Robert Tars (Ragsdale), 50.40. 1-meter diving: 1. Whit Andrus (Reynolds), 502.15 points. 

GIRLS

Area teams

T8. Reynolds                                  26

10. Reagan                                    23

T16. Ragsdale                                 7

18. Grimsley                                   6

Area top-three individuals

100-yard butterfly: 3. Reece Alexander (Reagan), 55.42 seconds. 100 breaststroke: 3. Katie Mohr (Reynolds), 1:03.37. 1-meter diving: 2. Bayleigh Cranford (Ragsdale), 406.15 points; 3. Tatum Church (Grimsley), 383.10.

CLASS 3-A

BOYS

Area teams

4. Northern Guilford                        40

6. Southwest Guilford                   27.5

12. Western Guilford                       14

15. Parkland                                     8

24. Mount Tabor                               1

Area top-three individuals

50-yard freestyle: T2. William Watson (Southwest Guilford), 21.43 seconds. 100 butterfly: 1. Watson (Southwest Guilford), 48.37. 100 breaststroke: 3. Nick Vye (Parkland), 57.56. 200 medley relay: 3. Northern Guilford (Matt Wachendorfer, Ethan Pollina, Christopher Schilling, Chris Glebus), 1:38.92. 1-meter diving: 2. Nicholas Newis (Western Guilford), 461.00.

GIRLS

Area teams

5. Northern Guilford                        48

15. Rockingham County                    4

Area top-three individuals

100-yard butterfly: 2. Maura Schoppa (Northern Guilford), 54.69 seconds. 100 backstroke: 1. Schoppa (Northern Guilford), 55.97. 1-meter diving: 1. Jessica Paul (Northern Guilford), 407.05.

CLASS 2-A/1-A

BOYS

Area teams

T10. Bishop McGuinness                  18

17. Oak Grove                                  6

Area top-three individual

200-yard freestyle: 2. Ethan Womble (Bishop McGuinness), 1 minute, 41.64 seconds.

GIRLS

Area team

T21. North Surry                              6

 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

