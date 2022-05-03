Reynolds wins NCHSAA boys golf regional title

Fisher Kennedy tied for second place to lead Reynolds to the NCHSAA Class 4-A Midwest Regional golf championship Monday at Oak Valley Country Club in Advance.

Kennedy shot 2-under-par 70 and finished one stroke behind medalist Jack Boyer of Ragsdale. The Demons finished with a four-golfer total of 288 to win by seven strokes over Waxhaw Marvin Ridge. Third-place Page (301) also advanced to the state championship tournament May 9-10.

In the Class 3-A Midwest Regional at Country Club of Salisbury, High Point Central's Davis DeLille shot 5-under 66 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bison to the team championship with a 312 total. Rockingham County (326) was third and also advanced to states.

In Class 2-A Midwest at Sapona Country Club in Lexington, McMichael's Will Twilla was the top area finisher, tying for 15th with a 15-over 86 total.

The Class 1-A Midwest Regional, which included golfers from Bishop McGuinness and Cornerstone Charter is Tuesday.

RESULTS

CLASS 4-A MIDWEST

At Oak Valley Golf Club, Advance

Par-72

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Reynolds 288

2. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 295

3. Page 301

Other area teams

4. Northern Guilford 306

6. Reagan 312

8. Northwest Guilford 313

9. West Forsyth 314

10. Grimsley 322

Individuals

Top three: 1. Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), 69; T2. Fisher Kennedy (RJR), Matthew MacDougall (Waxhaw Cuthbertson) 70.

Other area golfers advancing: T5. Ford Morrow (RJR), Hayden Magnussen (NG), Owen Pearce (RJR) 72; T8. Tanner Cadieux (Page), 73; T11. Cooper Diaz (Rea), Preston Howe (RJR), 74; T13. Brandon Gold (Southwest Guilford), Charlie Pate (Pa), Chase McLaughlin (Glenn), Gavin Deibler (Rea), 75; T18. Christian Beeker (Pa), Hunter Master (NWG), 76; T24. Shuford Edwards (Pa), 77.

CLASS 3-A MIDWEST

At Country Club of Salisbury

Par-71

Team (top three advance to states)

1. High Point Central 312

2. Lake Norman Charter 323

3. Rockingham County 326

Other area teams

No other teams scores available.

Individuals

Top three: 1. Davis DeLille (HPC), 66; 2. Talan Harrison (Northwest Cabarrus), 71; 3. Cooper Burris (Northwest Cabarrus), 74.

Other area golfers advancing: T5. Luke Crouse (RC), 76; T9. Blaine Cayton (RC), 79; T15. Hunter Busick (HPC), Ryder Wilmouth (RC), 80; T22. Riley Johnson (HPC), 82; T30. Ian White (HPC), 84; T40 Colby Gunter (RC), 91.

CLASS 2-A MIDWEST

At Sapona Country Club, Lexington

Par-71

Team (top three advance to states)

1. East Surry 314

2. Salisbury 333

3. West Davidson 337

Area team

8. Morehead 382

Individuals

Top three: 1. Anderson Badgett (ES), 74; T2. Brandon Bowman (West Stokes), Warren Fesperman (Sal), 76..

Area golfer advancing: T15. Will Twilla (Morehead), 86.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

