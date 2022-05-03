 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reynolds wins NCHSAA boys golf regional title

  • 0
nchsaa logo 120120 web

Fisher Kennedy tied for second place to lead Reynolds to the NCHSAA Class 4-A Midwest Regional golf championship Monday at Oak Valley Country Club in Advance.

Kennedy shot 2-under-par 70 and finished one stroke behind medalist Jack Boyer of Ragsdale. The Demons finished with a four-golfer total of 288 to win by seven strokes over Waxhaw Marvin Ridge. Third-place Page (301) also advanced to the state championship tournament May 9-10.

In the Class 3-A Midwest Regional at Country Club of Salisbury, High Point Central's Davis DeLille shot 5-under 66 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bison to the team championship with a 312 total. Rockingham County (326) was third and also advanced to states.

In Class 2-A Midwest at Sapona Country Club in Lexington, McMichael's Will Twilla was the top area finisher, tying for 15th with a 15-over 86 total.

The Class 1-A Midwest Regional, which included golfers from Bishop McGuinness and Cornerstone Charter is Tuesday.

People are also reading…

RESULTS

CLASS 4-A MIDWEST

At Oak Valley Golf Club, Advance

Par-72

Team (top three advance to states)

1. Reynolds                                288

2. Waxhaw Marvin Ridge             295

3. Page                                     301

Other area teams

4. Northern Guilford                   306

6. Reagan                                 312

8. Northwest Guilford                 313

9. West Forsyth                         314

10. Grimsley                             322

Individuals

Top three: 1. Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), 69; T2. Fisher Kennedy (RJR), Matthew MacDougall (Waxhaw Cuthbertson) 70.

Other area golfers advancing: T5. Ford Morrow (RJR), Hayden Magnussen (NG), Owen Pearce (RJR) 72; T8. Tanner Cadieux (Page), 73; T11. Cooper Diaz (Rea), Preston Howe (RJR), 74; T13. Brandon Gold (Southwest Guilford), Charlie Pate (Pa), Chase McLaughlin (Glenn), Gavin Deibler (Rea), 75; T18. Christian Beeker (Pa), Hunter Master (NWG), 76; T24. Shuford Edwards (Pa), 77.

CLASS 3-A MIDWEST

At Country Club of Salisbury

Par-71

Team (top three advance to states)

1. High Point Central                  312

2. Lake Norman Charter             323

3. Rockingham County               326

Other area teams

No other teams scores available.

Individuals

Top three: 1. Davis DeLille (HPC), 66; 2. Talan Harrison (Northwest Cabarrus), 71; 3. Cooper Burris (Northwest Cabarrus), 74.

Other area golfers advancing: T5. Luke Crouse (RC), 76; T9. Blaine Cayton (RC), 79; T15. Hunter Busick (HPC), Ryder Wilmouth (RC), 80; T22. Riley Johnson (HPC), 82; T30. Ian White (HPC), 84; T40 Colby Gunter (RC), 91.

CLASS 2-A MIDWEST

At Sapona Country Club, Lexington

Par-71

Team (top three advance to states)

1. East Surry                             314

2. Salisbury                               333

3. West Davidson                       337

Area team

8. Morehead                              382

Individuals

Top three: 1. Anderson Badgett (ES), 74; T2. Brandon Bowman (West Stokes), Warren Fesperman (Sal), 76..

Area golfer advancing: T15. Will Twilla (Morehead), 86.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Appalachian State receiver Thomas Hennigan gets his NFL shot

Former Appalachian State receiver Thomas Hennigan gets his NFL shot

The former Northwest Guilford standout will try to make the Minnesota Vikings' roster as an undrafted free agent. Former Northwest Guilford receiver Tre' Turner (Las Vegas Raiders) and former West Forsyth cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (Denver Broncos) are also headed to NFL rookie camps.

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert