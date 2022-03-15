Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Jerome Davis team up for new venture with Professional Bull Riders

• "It's the fan metrics: How many showed up and bought tickets for the events and how many tuned in to either our coverage on Pluto TV or on CBS and CBS Sports Network. We have extensive CBS coverage on this, and it's all live. When we get the ratings back, we'll find out if the fans liked it or didn't like it." – Sean Gleason, Professional Bull Riders commissioner and chief executive officer.

• "We have a great coach in Jerome, so he and I have been going over draft strategies, looking at different riders, studying. Jerome's going out to the combine (this week), and we'll be getting notes on different different guys." – Dillon.

• "Bulls are going to spin left or right, to make it simple. And different guys have better ride percentages into their hand or away from their hands. So right off the top, we're trying to get somebody that can ride both ways. ... After that, we're probably going to be picking through the guys that maybe ride bulls really good into their hand, and then we match bulls up with them. At the end of the day, we want some guys that are cowboy-tough. Richard, deep down in his heart, he's a cowboy. I told him we want to get some guys and sure-enough cowboys on this team that are going to step up to the plate when we ask them to. "– Davis.