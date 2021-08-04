Rickie Fowler will play in next week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

Rickie Fowler is adding his name to an already solid field for next week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.
Fowler last played at Sedgefield Country Club in 2016, and he endured himself to fans and tournament officials. He also was a big hit for one particular fan who was fighting leukemia.
After his first round, Fowler met Luci Collins, who waited with her husband, Travis, for the golfer to finish signing autographs near the clubhouse. Fowler began wearing a bracelet that Luci gave him, one with her name and a Bible verse, through the FedEx Cup playoffs. Luci died the next month at age 27.
Now Fowler will be back again for the final regular-season PGA Tour tournament before the playoffs.
Fowler, 32, one of the sport's most recognizable players, will go into the tournament ranked No. 106 in the world and No. 125 in the FedEx Cup points standings. The top 125 will advance to the playoffs.
He tied for 22nd in 2016 with rounds of 67-67-68-68.
Fowler tied for eighth place at the PGA Championship in May and tied for 11th the next week at The Memorial. Since then, however, he has missed a cut and tied for 32nd, 53rd and 34th places. Fowler has five PGA Tour wins and is 24th on the career money list with just under $40 million in winnings.
“I really like the course,” he said in 2016. “It’s fairly straightforward off the tee. Few blind shots but once you kind of have your numbers and lines dialed in, I feel like it's fairly simple and then the greens are definitely protected.”
Not much has changed around Sedgefield since Fowler was last here.
“If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you won’t be able to control the ball in the rough,” Fowler said in 2016.
336-727-4081