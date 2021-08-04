Rickie Fowler will play in next week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro

He tied for 22nd in 2016 with rounds of 67-67-68-68.

Fowler tied for eighth place at the PGA Championship in May and tied for 11th the next week at The Memorial. Since then, however, he has missed a cut and tied for 32nd, 53rd and 34th places. Fowler has five PGA Tour wins and is 24th on the career money list with just under $40 million in winnings.

“I really like the course,” he said in 2016. “It’s fairly straightforward off the tee. Few blind shots but once you kind of have your numbers and lines dialed in, I feel like it's fairly simple and then the greens are definitely protected.”

Not much has changed around Sedgefield since Fowler was last here.

“If you don’t drive it in the fairway, you won’t be able to control the ball in the rough,” Fowler said in 2016.

