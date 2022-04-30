 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riley Neal, 14, scores his first Bowman Gray Stadium racing victory

The Southeastern Stokes Middle School student wins for the first time in Winston-Salem.

Lori Neal pounded the hood of her son's car four times as it rolled to a stop at the finish line.

Then Riley Neal, with his father, Kevin, leading the spraying of water bottles upon him, climbed from his car, pounded its roof four times and raised his index fingers to the sky.

The 14-year-old Sportsman Series driver is a Bowman Gray Stadium race winner.

"I wouldn't have done this without my dad," said Neal, an eighth-grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School in Walnut Cove. "I wouldn't be where I'm at right now without him. He is my rock. He's my everything. Everything."

Racing is a family business for the name Neal.

"We worked really, really hard, long nights in the shop," Lori Neal said. "My husband and I gave our all and to make sure that our child is successful in something that he enjoys doing."

As fast as Riley Neal's car raced around the quarter-mile oval in leading all 20 laps of the night's first Sportsman race, he had to hold off his hard-charging great uncle, Tommy Neal, the 2021 Sportsman champion and 40-year Stadium veteran.

"I'm gonna be honest with you," Riley Neal said, "I didn't even know who was behind me."

His mother certainly did.

"Oh crap," Lori Neal said she was thinking when the red No. 21 tucked in behind her son's black-and-white No. 07. "I hope he holds everybody off for him."

And Tommy Neal knew exactly who he was trying to chase down.

"Raced him hard but raced him clean," Tommy Neal said.

Riley Neal has won races at Caraway Speedway near Asheboro, and he has raced with his great uncle at speedways in Hickory and Orange County.

"He's got a lot of knowledge behind him," Tommy Neal said. "Good sponsors. His mom and dad work hard. He's got a lot of people behind him on that car. He's got a good good crew with him. That's what it takes to run races over here. ...

"He's had a lot of experience in a car. He adapted over here a whole lot better than everybody else."

After seeing a number of his friends celebrating with him, Riley Neal is sure to be the Big Man on Campus on Monday at Southeastern Stokes. For the first time on a Saturday night in Winston-Salem, he's the Big Man at Bowman Gray.

"Last year, he got in my car and drove around with me to victory lane," Tommy Neal said. "He said, 'Papaw, I want to race at Bowman Gray.' I said, 'Well son, if you race at Bowman Gray, you'll be stuck here the rest of your life.'

"He said, 'I don't care; I love it.'"

In the other races

• Amber Lynn scored the first in the second Sportsman Series race, also a 20-lap event. Chase Robertson claimed second place.

Tommy Neal finished sixth, and Riley Neal was 11th.

• Jonathan Brown, ahead of Jason Myers, and Randy Butner, with Virginian Paul Hall trailing him, won the 25-lap Modified Series races.

• Eleven-time Modified champion Tim Brown scored ninth- and third-place finishes. Ten-time champion Burt Myers finished fourth and ninth.

• Nate Gregg won the night's 20-lap Street Stock event, with David Creed second.

• A.J. Sanders took the checkered flag in the Stadium Stock Series' first 15-lap race, with Tyler McDonald scoring the win in the nightcap.

BOWMAN GRAY RACING RESULTS

Results from Saturday night's races at Bowman Gray Stadium:

Modified first race

25 laps

1. Jonathan Brown, Winston-Salem

2. Jason Myers, Walnut Cove

3. Chris Fleming, Mount Airy

4. Burt Myers, Kernersville

5. Daniel Beeson, Kernersville

6. John Holleman, Winston-Salem

7. Zach Brewer, Winston-Salem

8. Lee Jeffreys, Wallburg

9. Tim Brown, Tobaccoville

10. Jeremy Gerstner, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

11. Brandon Ward, Winston-Salem

12. Junior Snow, King

13. Randy Butner, Pfafftown

14. Paul Hall, Ferrum, Va.

15. William Smith, Mount Airy

16. Junior Miller, Danbury

17. Bussy Beavers, Trinity

18. Mike Adams, Winston-Salem

19. Jason Southern, Winston-Salem

20. Al Hill, Jonesville

Modified second race

25 laps

1. Randy Butner, Pfafftown

2. Paul Hall, Ferrum, Va.

3. Tim Brown, Tobaccoville

4. Brandon Ward, Winston-Salem

5. John Holleman, Winston-Salem

6. Junior Snow, King

7. Zach Brewer, Winston-Salem

8. Chris Fleming, Mount Airy

9. Burt Myers, Kernersville

10. Jason Myers, Walnut Cove

11. Jonathan Brown, Winston-Salem

12. Daniel Beeson, Kernersville

14. Jeremy Gerstner, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

15. William Smith, Mount Airy

16. Bussy Beavers, Trinity

17. Jason Southern, Winston-Salem

18. Mike Adams, Winston-Salem

19. Al Hill, Jonesville

Sportsman first race

20 laps

1. Riley Neal, Walkertown

2. Tommy Neal, Rural Hall

3. Zack Ore, Lexington

4. Zack Clifton, Walkertown

5. Justin Taylor, Kernersville

6. Kirk Sheets, Pfafftown

7. Michael Adams, Yadkinville

8. Dylan Ward, Winston-Salem

9. Kyle Southern, Rural Hall

10. Chase Robertson, Winston-Salem

11. Braden Mills, Winston-Salem

12. Ronnie Clifton, Walkertown

13. Connor Branch, Lewisville

14. Amber Lynn, Walkertown

15. Sterling Plemmons, Winston-Salem

16. Wesley Thompson, Advance

17. Terry Thompson, Winston-Salem

Sportsman second race

20 laps

1. Amber Lynn, Walkertown

2. Chase Robertson, Winston-Salem

3. Kirk Sheets, Pfafftown

4. Kyle Southern, Rural Hall

5. Zack Clifton, Walkertown

6. Tommy Neal, Rural Hall

7. Justin Taylor, Kernersville

8. Zack Ore, Lexington

9. Michael Adams, Yadkinville

10. Dylan Ward, Winston-Salem

11. Riley Neal, Walkertown

12. Sterling Plemmons, Winston-Salem

13. Ronnie Clifton, Walkertown

14. Connor Branch, Lewisville

15. Braden Mills, Winston-Salem

16. Wesley Thompson, Advance

17. Terry Thompson, Winston-Salem

Stadium Stock first race

15 laps

1. A.J. Sanders, Mocksville

2. Chuck Wall, Lexington

3. Brandon Brendle, Tobaccoville

4. Luke Smith, Advance

5. Brandon Crotts, King

6. Wyatt Sapp, Kernersville

7. Kenny Dixon, Pfafftown

8. Kyler Staley, Lexington

9. Austin Cates, Tobaccoville

10. Jessie Yopp, Franklin County

11. Ken Bridges, King

12. Cody Gum, Clemmons

Stadium Stock second race

15 laps

1. Tyler McDonald, Thomasville

2. Tyler Bush, Clemmons

3. Billy Cameron Jr., Salisbury

4. Levi Holt, Kernersville

5. Matt Goodwin, Winston-Salem

6. Andrew Cates, Tobaccoville

7. Victor Flores, Mount Airy

8. DJ Dean, Thomasville

9. Justin Owens, Walnut Cove

10. Blaine Curry, Lexington

11. Robert Mabe, Germanton

12. Adam Thomas, Winston-Salem

13. William Smith, Walkertown

Street Stock

20 laps

1. Nate Gregg, Lexiington

2. David Creed, Mount Airy

3. Billy Gregg, Lexington

4. Bryan Sykes, Winston-Salem

5. Brian Wall, Winston-Salem

6. Zack Staley, Reedy Creek

7. Christian Joyce, Trinity

8. Bryant Robertson, Lexington

9. Cale Martin, Winston-Salem

10. Taylor Robbins, Winston-Salem

11. Bryan Sykes Jr., Winston-Salem

12. Austin Jones, Clemmons

13. Chris Allison, Mocksville

14. Nick Wall, Pfafftown

15. Jordan Atkins, Kernersville

16. Conner Shaw, Walnut Cove

17. Brad Lewis, Winston-Salem

18. Chase Lewis, Winston-Salem

19. Austin Taylor, King

