Riley Neal, 14, scores his first Bowman Gray Stadium racing victory

Lori Neal pounded the hood of her son's car four times as it rolled to a stop at the finish line.

Then Riley Neal, with his father, Kevin, leading the spraying of water bottles upon him, climbed from his car, pounded its roof four times and raised his index fingers to the sky.

The 14-year-old Sportsman Series driver is a Bowman Gray Stadium race winner.

"I wouldn't have done this without my dad," said Neal, an eighth-grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School in Walnut Cove. "I wouldn't be where I'm at right now without him. He is my rock. He's my everything. Everything."

Racing is a family business for the name Neal.

"We worked really, really hard, long nights in the shop," Lori Neal said. "My husband and I gave our all and to make sure that our child is successful in something that he enjoys doing."

As fast as Riley Neal's car raced around the quarter-mile oval in leading all 20 laps of the night's first Sportsman race, he had to hold off his hard-charging great uncle, Tommy Neal, the 2021 Sportsman champion and 40-year Stadium veteran.

"I'm gonna be honest with you," Riley Neal said, "I didn't even know who was behind me."

His mother certainly did.

"Oh crap," Lori Neal said she was thinking when the red No. 21 tucked in behind her son's black-and-white No. 07. "I hope he holds everybody off for him."

And Tommy Neal knew exactly who he was trying to chase down.

"Raced him hard but raced him clean," Tommy Neal said.

Riley Neal has won races at Caraway Speedway near Asheboro, and he has raced with his great uncle at speedways in Hickory and Orange County.

"He's got a lot of knowledge behind him," Tommy Neal said. "Good sponsors. His mom and dad work hard. He's got a lot of people behind him on that car. He's got a good good crew with him. That's what it takes to run races over here. ...

"He's had a lot of experience in a car. He adapted over here a whole lot better than everybody else."

After seeing a number of his friends celebrating with him, Riley Neal is sure to be the Big Man on Campus on Monday at Southeastern Stokes. For the first time on a Saturday night in Winston-Salem, he's the Big Man at Bowman Gray.

"Last year, he got in my car and drove around with me to victory lane," Tommy Neal said. "He said, 'Papaw, I want to race at Bowman Gray.' I said, 'Well son, if you race at Bowman Gray, you'll be stuck here the rest of your life.'

"He said, 'I don't care; I love it.'"

In the other races

• Amber Lynn scored the first in the second Sportsman Series race, also a 20-lap event. Chase Robertson claimed second place.

Tommy Neal finished sixth, and Riley Neal was 11th.

• Jonathan Brown, ahead of Jason Myers, and Randy Butner, with Virginian Paul Hall trailing him, won the 25-lap Modified Series races.

• Eleven-time Modified champion Tim Brown scored ninth- and third-place finishes. Ten-time champion Burt Myers finished fourth and ninth.

• Nate Gregg won the night's 20-lap Street Stock event, with David Creed second.

• A.J. Sanders took the checkered flag in the Stadium Stock Series' first 15-lap race, with Tyler McDonald scoring the win in the nightcap.