Riley Neal, family give back through toy drive for Oxford Children's Home

KERNERSVILLE – Riley Neal, who just turned 15, could have been doing anything on Saturday afternoon, but he chose to do something that possibly has more impact than he realizes.

Neal, a freshman at South Stokes who had an outstanding rookie season as a driver at Bowman Gray Stadium this past summer in the Sportsman Division, helped deliver 12 brand new bicycles to the Kernersville Masonic Lodge as part of a toy drive for a children’s home in Oxford, located about 30 minutes north of Durham.

With help from his parents, Lori and Kevin, the family gathered the bikes to deliver to the lodge. Mike Queen, who last summer worked on Chris Fleming’s pit crew and is a former driver, organized the toy drive over two weekends.

“I’ve always had presents at Christmas and we’re blessed with the business going so well and we have everything we need in life but others aren’t so fortunate,” said Riley, sounding mature beyond his years. “This is something we wanted to do and if it helps kids have a better Christmas than it makes sense to me.”

Riley, whose great uncle is Tommy Neal, will likely be a contender again next season at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Sportsman Division. Tommy, the two-time defending champion in that division, is moving up to the Modified Division. Riley will be among the contenders next season along with Amber Lynn, Chase Robertson, Justin Taylor, Zach Clifton, Zach Ore, Wesley Thompson and Michael Adams.

Driving the point home to their son was all about giving back. Lori Neal says the family has tried to do something every year in December for the last few years to help others because “it’s the Christmas season.”

Kevin Neal, who is a co-owner of Lindley Plumbing Co., says it’s hard to think about some children not waking up on Christmas morning with at least one present open.

“It’s Christmas and every kid should get something,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have everything we need, and it’s important to let Riley know that there are others out there that won’t wake up and have a bunch of presents to open under a Christmas tree.”

Riley, who just got his learner’s permit, was allowed to drive his dad’s truck to the lodge with the bicycles in the back. He helped unload them, then talked more about what it means to help other children.

“What kid wouldn’t want a new bike?” he asked. “And we are thankful for those who donated these bikes to us. It might not seem that it’s a big deal to some but I’d like to think that the kids who get one of these bikes will be happy.”

Queen said his family has a history with the Oxford Children’s Home, and for the last several years he’s tried to help out with a toy drive. And a big part of those who contribute to the drive are associated with the racing community at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Queen, who teaches HVAC maintenance at Forsyth Tech Community College, will take all the toys to the children’s home next week.

“Riley bringing those bikes will really help,” he said. “And we have also collected close to $2,000 so we are going to take that money and purchase video games. The goal is for each of the cottages there at the children’s home to have some sort of video game because those are big hits with the kids.”

Queen said the Oxford Children’s Home is for all ages up until seniors in high school.

“The community has really stepped up,” Queen said, “and we’ve got a lot of toys that we’ve collected so it’s gone very well.”