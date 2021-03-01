 Skip to main content
Road Warriors: Carolina Thunderbirds will spend hockey season playing all away games
Thunderbirds coronavirus

Coach Andre Niec will begin his fourth season with the Thunderbirds needing just one win to tie the league record of 149.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The Carolina Thunderbirds, the 2019 Federal Prospects Hockey League champions, will be taking the ice this week for games, but that ice won’t be anywhere near Winston-Salem.

The Thunderbirds, whose title was the city’s first in 30 years and whose 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, will open their season Wednesday at Elmira, N.Y., in their first of 20 road games this season.

Just four teams will play in the league, and three are allowed to play in home arenas with limited fans. The Thunderbirds, will play all 20 games away from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex and in McMorran Arena (Port Huron, Mich.), First Arena (Elmira, N.Y.) or the Columbus Civic Center (Columbus, Ga.).

The ice at the 3,000-seat annex in Winston-Salem will be removed for other events this month, and the team will move practices to Greensboro.

Thunderbirds coach Andre Niec, who needs one more victory to become the league’s all-time wins leader at 149, will count on returning players such as forward Petr Panacek, forward Jan Salak, defenseman Stan Vlasov, defenseman Jiri Pestuka, defenseman Dominik Fejt and forward Joe Cangelosi. But others have moved on.

“It’s been difficult to try and keep the guys together because of the uncertainly of the season,” said Niec, who will start his fourth season in Winston-Salem. “A lot of guys have got other jobs and have moved on from hockey, but we are glad that the boys who are here can play a shortened season.”

Nicholas Modica will start in goal after playing four games last season (2-0 record).

Steve MacIntyre, a former NHL player, and Jay Kenney are full-time firefighters, so Niec is not sure when they would be available to take the long road trips.

“Jay might be able to play in six games or so, but we just have to wait and see,” Niec said.

Thunderbirds

Thunderbirds forward Jan Salak will be back this season.

Before last season was canceled in March, the league had suspended Niec for eight games for his role in a 35-penalty brawl with the Columbus River Dragons. Niec and River Dragons coach Jerome Bechard ended up on the ice, and both benches cleared with six minutes left in the game. Niec will likely have to serve the suspension in the 2021-22 season.

“Another advantage the other three teams have is they’ve played some games already and we haven’t, so the boys will have to learn on the fly,” Niec said. “We’ll be living on the team bus for the most part, but at least we’ll be playing.”

Thunderbirds majority owner Barry Soskin said in a statement on the team’s website that playing all games on the road isn’t ideal but at least gives Thunderbirds fans something to watch.

“We had an opportunity to do right by our fans and our partners to be able to play a season this year,” Soskin said.

Soskin also owns the Port Huron team and pushed for Winston-Salem to be included.

“This is not a year to make money and it’s costing ownership because of the few amount of fans that the teams can host,” Soskin said by phone. “It was important to have four teams, even though the Thunderbirds are not hosting any games this season.”

All road games will be broadcast on a Thunderbirds YouTube channel, and play-by-play voice Drew Blevins returns. The games will also be available on the Thunderbirds’ flagship radio station, WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM).

“We’re lucky to have a guy like Drew who has the technical knowledge and the vocal capabilities to be an ambassador for our team on the air,” said Kelly Curl, the team’s general manager and a former Thunderbirds goalie.

Rather than playoffs, the season will end with a four-team tournament.

“I’m not sure how the tournament will work, but that’s what we’ve heard,” Niec said.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Thunderbirds hitting the road

Mar 3 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Mar 4 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Mar 10 @ Columbus River Dragons (7:30 p.m.)

Mar 12 @ Columbus River Dragons (6 p.m.)

Mar 13 @ Columbus River Dragons (7 p.m.)

Mar 17 @ Elmira Enforcers (7:30 p.m)

Mar 19 @ Port Huron Prowlers (7:30 p.m.)

Mar 20 @ Port Huron Prowlers (3 p.m.)

Mar 21 @ Port Huron Prowlers (3 p.m.)

Mar 26 @ Columbus River Dragons (7:30 p.m.)

Mar 27 @ Columbus River Dragons (6 p.m.)

Mar 28 @ Columbus River Dragons (4 p.m.)

Apr 2 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 3 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 4 @ Elmira Enforcers (1 p.m.)

Apr 7 @ Columbus River Dragons (7 p.m.)

Apr 9 @ Columbus River Dragons (7:30 p.m.)

Apr 10 @ Columbus River Dragons (6 p.m.)

Apr 11 @ Columbus River Dragons (4 p.m.)

Apr 16 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 17 @ Elmira Enforcers (7 p.m.)

Apr 18 @ Elmira Enforcers (1 p.m.)

Note: All games on WTOB radio station (980 AM, 96.3 FM)

