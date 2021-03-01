Road Warriors: Thunderbirds will spend entire FPHL shortened season playing all away games

The Carolina Thunderbirds, who are still the defending Federal Prospects Hockey League champions, will be taking the ice this week for games, but that ice won't be anywhere near Winston-Salem.
It seems like a time ago but when the 2019 season ended, the Thunderbirds had won the city’s first hockey championship in 30 years.
In 2020 the Thunderbirds were poised to repeat as champions, but the pandemic got in the way and the season was cancelled in mid-March.
The Thunderbirds will be open their season Wednesday at Elmira in their first of 20 road games this season.
The shortened FPHL has just four teams playing, and three of them are allowed to play in their home arenas with limited fans. The fourth team, the Thunderbirds, will be the road warriors of the league playing all 20 games away from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. All of the Thunderbirds games will be played at McMorran Arena (Port Huron, Mich.), First Arena (Elmira, N.Y.) or the Columbus Civic Center (Columbus, Ga.).
No home games will be at the 3,000-seat annex, and later this month the ice will be removed for other events. That means the Thunderbirds, in between their road trips, will have to move practices to Greensboro once the ice is removed from the annex.
Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds, who needs one more victory to become the league's all-time wins leader, will have plenty of familiar faces on the roster this season, but a lot of other key players have moved on.
“It’s been difficult to try and keep the guys together because of the uncertainly of the season,” said Niec, who will start his fourth season in Winston-Salem and has 148 career wins. “A lot of guys have got other jobs and have moved on from hockey, but we are glad that the boys who are here can play a shortened season.”
A few of the returning players that Niec will be counting on include forward Petr Panacek, forward Jan Salak, defenseman Stan Vlasov, defenseman Jiri Pestuka, defenseman Dominik Fejt and forward Joe Cangelosi.
Heading into their first game the starting goalie will be Nicholas Modica, who played in four games last season for the Thunderbirds and was 2-0.
Two other veterans who could play on a limited basis are Steve MacIntyre, a former NHL player, and Jay Kenney. Both are full-time firefighters so Niec said he’s not sure when they would be available to take the long road trips this season.
“I think Jay might be able to play in six games or so, but we just have to wait and see,” Niec said.
Before last season was cancelled in March, Niec had been ruled out for eight games in a league suspension for his role in a brawl with the Columbus River Dragons in which 35 penalties were called. Niec and Coach Jerome Bechard of the River Dragons both ended up on the ice during the brawl that cleared both benches with six minutes left in the game.
Niec never served that suspension because the league shut down a few days later. He will likely have to serve the suspension in the 2021-22 season.
“Another advantage the other three teams have is they’ve played some games already and we haven’t so the boys will have to learn on the fly,” Niec said. "For us, we'll be living on the team bus for the most part, but at least we'll be playing."
Thunderbirds majority owner Barry Soskin said in a statement on the team’s website that playing all of their games on the road isn’t ideal but at least it gives the Thunderbirds fans something to watch. “We had an opportunity to do right by our fans and our partners to be able to play a season this year,” Soskin said.
One of the reasons the FPHL was able to play this season is the cooperation with the team owners, who also owns the Port Huron team, said having just three teams would have been very hard to have any kind of season so he pushed for the Thunderbirds to be included.
“This is not a year to make money and it’s costing ownership because of the few amount of fans that the teams can host,” Soskin said by phone on Sunday. “It was important to have four teams even though the Thunderbirds are not hosting any games this season.”
All of the road games will be broadcast on a Thunderbirds’ Youtube channel, and award-winning play-by-play voice Drew Blevins will be back this season. The games will also be available on the Thunderbirds’ flagship radio station, WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM).
“We’re lucky to have a guy like Drew who has the technical knowledge and the vocal capabilities to be an ambassador for our team on the air,” said Kelly Curl, the team’s general manager, who is also a former goalie for the Thunderbirds.
This season the FPHL will not have playoffs, but Niec said there will be a four-team tournament to end the season.
“I’m not sure how the tournament will work, but that’s what we’ve heard,” Niec said.
