Road Warriors: Thunderbirds will spend entire FPHL shortened season playing all away games

Niec never served that suspension because the league shut down a few days later. He will likely have to serve the suspension in the 2021-22 season.

“Another advantage the other three teams have is they’ve played some games already and we haven’t so the boys will have to learn on the fly,” Niec said. "For us, we'll be living on the team bus for the most part, but at least we'll be playing."

Thunderbirds majority owner Barry Soskin said in a statement on the team’s website that playing all of their games on the road isn’t ideal but at least it gives the Thunderbirds fans something to watch. “We had an opportunity to do right by our fans and our partners to be able to play a season this year,” Soskin said.

One of the reasons the FPHL was able to play this season is the cooperation with the team owners, who also owns the Port Huron team, said having just three teams would have been very hard to have any kind of season so he pushed for the Thunderbirds to be included.

“This is not a year to make money and it’s costing ownership because of the few amount of fans that the teams can host,” Soskin said by phone on Sunday. “It was important to have four teams even though the Thunderbirds are not hosting any games this season.”