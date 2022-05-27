Rodney McKoy won't return as football coach at Walkertown

Walkertown is looking for a head football coach after Rodney McKoy resigned, athletics director Mike Lovelace confirmed Friday.

McKoy, who guided Andrews to the 2013 NCHSAA Class 2-A championship, had been the Wolfpack's coach since 2019. Walkertown went 8-3 overall and 4-3 in conference play in 2019 and 5-1 and 5-0 during the spring 2021 season.

The Wolfpack was 5-5 overall in the fall 2021 season and 3-3 in the Mid-State 2-A Conference, but had to forfeit all but one of its wins because an ineligible player participated. The only victory came in the regular-season finale against Andrews, after the ineligible player was identified and barred from participating. Walkertown's official record of 1-9 (1-5 in the conference) was not good enough to qualify for the Class 2-A playoffs.

McKoy, 52, played at Carver and Winston-Salem State. After graduating from WSSU, he was an assistant at Carver and helped the Yellowjackets win the Class 3-A state championship in 2002.

McKoy was head coach at Andrews in 2014, when the Red Raiders had to forfeit all five of their victories and were fined $4,500 because they failed to complete required paperwork to comply with the NCHSAA's eight-quarter rule that governs players participating on both the junior varsity and varsity levels. He resigned after the 2015 season and later served as an assistant coach at Smith in 2018. McKoy's Andrews teams went 70-40 overall.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

