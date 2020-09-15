CLEMMONS - Ron Morgan, one of the best amateur golfers to ever come through this area, can’t see as well as he used to.
At 83 he struggles with his eyesight thanks to Macular Degeneration but still loves the game and tries to get out and play about three times a week.
He’s also still good enough to make a hole-in-one. Earlier this month at Tangle-wood Park’s Championship course he had his 12th career ace, this time at No. 3, which was playing 185 yards. Morgan used a 5-iron and said it was nice to get his seventh ace between the two Tanglewood Park courses.
“The only par-3 that I haven’t had one on is the third hole on the Reynolds Course,” Morgan said. “Maybe one day I’ll get that one.”
Morgan, who grew up in Ohio, moved to Winston-Salem in his early 20's and became one of the top amateur golfers in the state for several years. He won the Forsyth Championship three times and the Forsyth Senior four times.
He also won plenty of other amateur tournaments through the years, but about five years ago he quit playing competitively because of his eyesight.
Despite not being able to see any of the breaks in his putts anymore he still shot 69 (2 under) during his hybrid round when he picked up his 12th career ace.
“We (John Turner and Bob Kokoski) played the front side on the Reynolds Course, and then as we made the turn we saw that the first tee was open on the Championship Course so we played that front nine,” Morgan said. “I actually went birdie on the ninth, birdie on the first hole and birdie on the second hole. So when I got that ace I had gone 5 under over a four-hole stretch.”
One of Morgan’s fondest memories of his golfing life was the two years he played against Jack Nicklaus in Ohio in 1954 and ’55 in junior golf. As one of the district champions in Ohio, Morgan qualified to play in a tournament two years in a row with Nicklaus also qualifying.
“He beat us all like a drum in both of those tournaments,” Morgan said. “I mean, he won the Ohio Open at the age of 16 so you kind of knew where he was going with his game.”
Morgan loves being around the game and does some work for Tanglewood Park as a ranger moving golfers along. When he’s not working at Tanglewood, he’s playing and says that he knows both courses so well it’s easier for him.
“With my eyesight my putting is terrible but I’ve played out there so much I know the greens pretty well,” he said. “If I play now at courses I don’t know I struggle and that wouldn’t be any fun to me.”
Morgan says the game is still fun, and that’s why he plays. When he shot 69 earlier this month with the hole-in-one included the yardage he played was around 6,000 yards.
“I hadn’t broken 70 in a while,” Morgan said.
Morgan said being a competitive amateur golfer was a lot of fun in the 1970s, ‘80s and 90s. He rattled off plenty of golfers from his era such as Walter Hall, Lester Kimber, Mike Roland, Bob Cornish, Arlis Pike and Ken Weavil who were all really good.
“Those were great times,” Morgan said, “and I’ve got a lot of great memories from this game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.