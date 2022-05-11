 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosters set for Trad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game

Triad All-Star baseball logo

Rosters have been announced for the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic baseball game.

The game, sponsored by the The High Point Thomasville HiToms, will be played at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville and feature seniors from Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.  

Here are the rosters:

GUILD-RAND ALL-STARS

(Guilford and Randolph counties)

• Julian Abreau Gomez, Ragsdale

• Tyler Albright, Grimsley

 Jay Allred, Northern Guilford

• Grant Aycock, Wesleyan

• Holden Biffle, Grimsley

• Brooks Brannon, Randleman

• Jackson Couch, Southeast Guilford

• Kaden Ethier, Randleman

• Josh Foulks, Northwest Guilford

• Talor Grubbs, Southeast Guilford

• Braylen Hayes, Randleman

• Noah Hill, High Point Christian

• Andrew Poon, Northwest Guilford

• Jackson Roberts, Northern Guilford

• Camden Saylor, Southwest Guilford

• Joe Specht, Southwest Guilford

• Trey Way, Randleman

• Ryan White, Randleman

• Hunter Whitten, Southwest Guilford

• Evan Wyrick, Northern Guilford

Coaches: Brett Garrett (Grimsley), Charlie Gamble (Southeast Guilford), Jake Smith (Randleman).

FOR-DAY ALL-STARS

(Forsyth and Davidson counties)

• Carter Boyd, Reagan

• Jake Carrick, Central Davidson

• Brandon Davis, Reynolds

• Gage Doss, Oak Grove

• Lucas Glover, Ledford

• Badin Gusa, East Davidson

• Austin Hawke, Reagan

• Brennan Hord, Oak Grove

• Xavier Isaac, East Forsyth

• Hunter Koontz, Central Davidson

• Nick Lundquist, Reagan

• Lucas Manning, West Forsyth

• Payton Martin, West Forsyth

• Sam Odum, North Davidson

• Luke Powers, Reynolds

• Marcello Ricigliano, Atkins

• Bailey Smith, Ledford

• Danny Staley, Walkertown

• Wesley Stewart, North Davidson

• Gabe Wagoner, Walkertown

• Zach Wagoner, Walkertown

Coaches: Gary Nail (Reagan), Brad Bullard (West Forsyth), Matt Griffin (North Davidson).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

