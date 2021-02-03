Ryan Newman to manage Winston-Salem Dash in 2021 baseball season

Danny Farquhar, who like Newman was expected to be part of Winston-Salem's staff in 2020 before the season was canceled, will be the pitching coach. They'll be joined by hitting coach Mike Daniel, a former North Carolina player and a South Mecklenburg High School graduate; trainer Carson Wooten; and performance coach Tim Rodmaker.

Farquhar, who will be a rookie pitching coach, threw in relief in 253 major-league games in seven seasons, from 2011 to 2018, for the Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays and White Sox.

Farquhar, pitching for the White Sox in April 2018, suffered a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm during a game against the Astros in Chicago and collapsed in the dugout. Farquhar required six weeks of recovery but returned to the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch before a game in June 2018.

He attempted a comeback in the Yankees organization in 2019 but retired and returned to the White Sox as a minor-league pitching instructor for Double A Birmingham that August.

Farquhar was also one of the first players to suspect cheating by the Astros during games late in the 2017 season, when Houston won the World Series.