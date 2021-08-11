Sam Davis, a longtime youth football coach and former sportswriter at the Journal, has died

“I’m still having a hard time processing it,” Woodbury wrote in a text. “He was solely responsible for my football career, and yes, he literally sat on my porch everyday with my grandma to convince her to let me play football because he saw something in me. I’ll never forget that.”

In his acceptance speech into the CIAA Hall of Fame, Woodbury thanked Davis for the impact he made on his life.

Clifford Crawford, 40, a Parkland graduate and N.C. State point guard from 1999 to 2003, said that when Davis was sports editor of The Chronicle in the late 1990s he wrote frequently about high schools and the community.

“A lot of us saw our names in print for the first time and that gave us a sense of community,” Crawford said. “I can’t say enough about what a community guy he was and his knowledge of our city and its history when it came to athletics was unmatched. And Coach Davis was such a family man but the thing about him is he thought of us like his extended family and I called him on a regular basis for advice.”

Mike Lawrence, who was coached by Davis in high school, wrote on his Facebook page that Davis’ impact on him and the community was large. Davis also was a longtime assistant coach at various high schools and was also a head coach for a short time.