Sam Davis, a longtime youth football coach and former sportswriter at the Journal, has died

Sam Davis, a former youth and high school football coach and publisher of a weekly online sports newspaper, has died.
Davis, a former sportswriter for the Winston-Salem Journal and a former sports editor of The Chronicle, was 63. In recent years he published a weekly newspaper online that highlighted youth and high school sports in the area.
One of the many children that Davis mentored was Tory Woodbury, a former quarterback at Winston-Salem State, former NFL player and now an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Rams.
Woodbury, who grew up in the Happy Hill section of Winston-Salem, was raised by his grandmother, Doretha, but she wasn’t too keen on her grandson playing youth football. And one day, Davis visited.
“Coach Davis sat on our porch and had to convince my grandma to let me play,” Woodbury said.
In a text from Los Angeles on Wednesday morning, Woodbury wrote that Davis was responsible for Woodbury’s football career. Woodbury walked on to WSSU, is the second-leading passer in school history and helped the Rams win CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000. Woodbury has been honored with places in the CIAA and the WSSU halls of fame.
“I’m still having a hard time processing it,” Woodbury wrote in a text. “He was solely responsible for my football career, and yes, he literally sat on my porch everyday with my grandma to convince her to let me play football because he saw something in me. I’ll never forget that.”
In his acceptance speech into the CIAA Hall of Fame, Woodbury thanked Davis for the impact he made on his life.
Clifford Crawford, 40, a Parkland graduate and N.C. State point guard from 1999 to 2003, said that when Davis was sports editor of The Chronicle in the late 1990s he wrote frequently about high schools and the community.
“A lot of us saw our names in print for the first time and that gave us a sense of community,” Crawford said. “I can’t say enough about what a community guy he was and his knowledge of our city and its history when it came to athletics was unmatched. And Coach Davis was such a family man but the thing about him is he thought of us like his extended family and I called him on a regular basis for advice.”
Mike Lawrence, who was coached by Davis in high school, wrote on his Facebook page that Davis’ impact on him and the community was large. Davis also was a longtime assistant coach at various high schools and was also a head coach for a short time.
“From all the pre-game meals, to being my offensive coordinator, to all the write-ups in your sports paper, to your impact in the community in general, Coach Sam Davis you are are appreciated and will truly be missed,” Lawrence wrote.
Terry Oberle, a former Journal sports editor, was part of the staff that joined the Journal when the Winston-Salem Sentinel and Journal merged in 1985.
“Sam covered a lot of different things as a general assignment reporter, but he really liked coaching youth football and that’s how he immersed himself into the city,” Oberle said. “And then he later became a preacher, so he had many talents.”
Oberle compared Davis with the late Art Blevins, the longtime recreation director at Hanes Hosiery who died in September 2020.
“Sam and Art were two of those guys who helped probably two generations of kids find success through sports,” Oberle said.
Davis was also a big believer in his faith and preached.
Davis was a 1980 graduate of Swarthmore College. He also worked for a time as the sports information director at WSSU in the 1990s.
336-727-4081