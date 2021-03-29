Sarah Quintana, a special-needs eighth-grader, has her moment in the spotlight on the basketball court

Both teams celebrated, and Sarah raised her arms in triumph and let out a scream as she ran over to Foppe, looking for a hug. Foppe, however, yelled for her to get back on defense, and she ran down the court still celebrating an accomplishment that, for her, was more than just a basket.

“It showed she’s like anybody else out here playing, and it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” said Grace Galyon, a point guard for St. Leo.

The St. Leo coaches; Grace’s mom, Kate; and her assistant coaches, Lisa Hodges and Erin Sherrill, understood that it was more than just a basketball game. It was a life lesson.

“To see her make that shot was special,” said St. Leo's Audrey Cavanaugh, who was on the bench but jumped to her feet with her teammates when Sarah made the basket.

After Sarah made another shot at St. Leo on Saturday, both teams celebrated again, St. Leo's Galyon hugging the opponent Sarah with the clock still running in a show of sportsmanship that is missing in too much youth sports competition these days.

Foppe said that one of the goals is to treat Sarah like any other teammate. She practices after school just like the rest of the players, attends meetings and does everything else that revolves around the team.