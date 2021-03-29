Sarah Quintana, a special-needs eighth-grader, has her moment in the spotlight on the basketball court

GREENSBORO — In a few years, when the girls from the Our Lady of Grace and St. Leo Catholic varsity middle school basketball teams think back to the games they played, the details are sure to be fuzzy or lost over time.
It’s a good bet, however, that they will remember when Sarah Quintana, a special-needs eighth-grade student at Our Lady of Grace, drained a three-point shot that had both teams standing and cheering.
Quintana made her three-pointer on March 23 and then did it again when the teams met at St. Leo in Winston-Salem a few days later. She took two more shots during that game and made both of those, too.
“It’s surreal,” Sarah’s mother, Amy, said. “It was just a God moment the other day when she made that shot.”
The scene for her first made basket in a varsity game came at Grace’s home gym. Because of COVID-19, no fans – not even parents – are allowed to attend games, but the games are livestreamed for the schools in the Piedmont Elementary Catholic Schools Athletic Association.
Late in the game with St. Leo leading by 20, Coach David Foppe and assistant coach Kaleb Money put Sarah in. On offense she set up in the right wing just behind the three-point line. When she got her chance, she took a pass, took a couple of dribbles and launched it, a left-handed shot that found nothing but net, a three-pointer for the ages.
Both teams celebrated, and Sarah raised her arms in triumph and let out a scream as she ran over to Foppe, looking for a hug. Foppe, however, yelled for her to get back on defense, and she ran down the court still celebrating an accomplishment that, for her, was more than just a basket.
“It showed she’s like anybody else out here playing, and it was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen,” said Grace Galyon, a point guard for St. Leo.
The St. Leo coaches; Grace’s mom, Kate; and her assistant coaches, Lisa Hodges and Erin Sherrill, understood that it was more than just a basketball game. It was a life lesson.
“To see her make that shot was special,” said St. Leo's Audrey Cavanaugh, who was on the bench but jumped to her feet with her teammates when Sarah made the basket.
After Sarah made another shot at St. Leo on Saturday, both teams celebrated again, St. Leo's Galyon hugging the opponent Sarah with the clock still running in a show of sportsmanship that is missing in too much youth sports competition these days.
Foppe said that one of the goals is to treat Sarah like any other teammate. She practices after school just like the rest of the players, attends meetings and does everything else that revolves around the team.
“She actually shoots the ball really well,” Foppe said. “It wasn’t luck that she made it because she works on her shot a lot. And we were trying to get her closer to the basket so it would be easier, but she said she likes to shoot the long ones.”
Before Saturday’s game at St. Leo, Sarah was shown a video of her shot.
“That’s me,” Sarah said. “It was exciting, and I had fun.”
Sarah, who has been at Our Lady of Grace since the fourth grade, has been a part of the school's special-needs program PACE. Foppe's eighth-grade daughter Maggie, one of Sarah's friends, was thrilled when Sarah made the shot.
“At first, I wanted her to dribble in because I thought it was too far, but she proved me wrong,” Maggie said. “I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, she did it.’”
Living with TSC
Sarah lives with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic disease that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow in the brain and on organs such as the kidneys, heart, eyes, lungs or even the skin.
She had brain surgery for TSC just before she turned 2, and her mother said doctors warned the family what could happen.
“They told us she may not ever be able to walk,” Amy said. “Well, they obviously didn’t know how determined Amy was because she’s done more than that.”
Her condition also causes epilepsy and Sarah has autism, but she has thrived since arriving in the fourth grade.
It was also in the fourth grade that Sarah went to a girls basketball camp at Northern Guilford, where she fell in love with the game.
“Those high school girls at the time working the camp were so good to her because her attention can wonder in a big way, so it was challenging,” Amy said. “But that’s kind of where she started and Coach Kim Furlough (the varsity girls coach at Northern Guilford) and her team were so welcoming to Sarah.”
Fast forward to last season at OLG, and Sarah asked about playing for the varsity, made up of seventh- and eighth-graders. Her mom wasn’t so sure it would work out.
“We didn’t want to create undue distractions with Sarah being out there, and we just sort of asked the coaches, 'Can she be on the team and be at practices?'” Amy said.
'She just never has a bad day'
According to the OLG community and her mom, Sarah’s positive attitude is contagious.
“She doesn’t ever complain about anything and every day is a gift to her,” Amy said. “In her world I don’t even think she realizes she is any different than anybody else. She just keeps going no matter what.”
The epilepsy medication can trigger seizures. Sarah also gets MRIs every year to see whether more tumors have grown. Most of those with TCS are benign, but her cognitive abilities have been affected. Through it all, however, she wears a smile underneath her mask.
One of the challenges as Sarah ages will be tumors that can grow on her kidneys or in her lungs and cause the need for transplants.
“There are always concerns with this,” Amy said.
For two hours at a stretch, Sarah will shoot baskets in the driveway at home when she’s not at practice. And she’s been known to shoot baskets in rain or snow.
That determined look she gets trying to make a basket was evident last week when she went an amazing 3-for-3 in two games.
“She’s never in a bad mood, and she cheers us on all the time,” said Maggie, who has known Sarah at OLG for five years. “And she just never has a bad day.”
Sarah got reminded about her made basket and was asked, “You know you are a superstar?”
Her reply was spot-on.
“Yes, I know,” she said.
