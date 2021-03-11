Scouting high school football: Week 3

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.
EAST FORSYTH (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-2) at WEST FORSYTH (0-0, 2-0)
The essentials: Sure, Davie County at Reynolds may be a better matchup this week, but East-West is always nothing if not intense. Two of the best coaches in the state (East's Todd Willert and West's Adrian Snow) have made this must-see football and should once again. East has struggled offensively after a number of key players joined FBS-level colleges this spring, but the young Eagles are growing up. West has been impressive in wins over Oak Grove and Page, and the Titans are physical as usual up front.
REAGAN (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-1) at GLENN (0-0, 2-0)
The essentials: This is an early showdown in the Central Piedmont 4-A, with both teams still thinking title. Reagan couldn't overcome in early deficit in a 22-15 loss to Mount Tabor in its opener, then rolled past South Iredell 44-16 as the Raiders' offense came to life. Glenn has shutout wins over East Forsyth and Parkland under its belt, but both of those teams are down this year. The loser of this game will already be in trouble in a conference race that's likely to end with no more than two teams going to the NCHSAA playoffs.
WALKERTOWN (2-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 2-0) at NORTH FORSYTH (2-0, 2-0), 6 p.m.
The essentials: This game matches two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in the Western Piedmont 2-A (Forbush is the other) and could go a long way toward determining the champion. This is the first real test for North Forsyth and first-year head coach Bernard Williams after his Vikings held Carver to two points and shut out North Surry. Former Andrews coach Rodney McKoy's Walkertown Wolfpack has wins over those same two teams by a combined score of 80-8. We'll know a lot more about both teams after this game.
OTHER GAMES
Carver (0-2 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-2) at West Stokes (1-1, 1-1)
Davie County (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-0) at Reynolds (0-0, 1-1)
East Surry (0-0 Northwest 1-A, 1-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0, 0-2)
Forbush (2-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 2-0) at North Surry (0-2, 0-2)
Ledford (1-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 2-0) at North Davidson (1-0, 1-1)
Mount Airy (0-0 Northwest 1-A, 0-1) at North Stokes (0-0, 2-0)
Parkland (0-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-2) at Southwest Guilford (0-0, 1-1)
South Stokes (0-0 Northwest 1-A, 2-0) vs. Winston Salem Prep (0-0, 2-0) at Atkins, 6:30 p.m. Thursday