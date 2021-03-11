Scouting high school football: Week 3

Kickoffs 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

EAST FORSYTH (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 0-2) at WEST FORSYTH (0-0, 2-0)

The essentials: Sure, Davie County at Reynolds may be a better matchup this week, but East-West is always nothing if not intense. Two of the best coaches in the state (East's Todd Willert and West's Adrian Snow) have made this must-see football and should once again. East has struggled offensively after a number of key players joined FBS-level colleges this spring, but the young Eagles are growing up. West has been impressive in wins over Oak Grove and Page, and the Titans are physical as usual up front.

REAGAN (0-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-1) at GLENN (0-0, 2-0)

The essentials: This is an early showdown in the Central Piedmont 4-A, with both teams still thinking title. Reagan couldn't overcome in early deficit in a 22-15 loss to Mount Tabor in its opener, then rolled past South Iredell 44-16 as the Raiders' offense came to life. Glenn has shutout wins over East Forsyth and Parkland under its belt, but both of those teams are down this year. The loser of this game will already be in trouble in a conference race that's likely to end with no more than two teams going to the NCHSAA playoffs.