Scouting high school football: Week 4

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
MOUNT TABOR (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-0) at DUDLEY (1-0, 3-0)
The essentials: All three of this week's featured games are matchups that are likely to decide conference titles, and Mount Tabor-Dudley might be the best of the bunch. Tabor has won the last four meetings, including a NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoff game in 2019. The Spartans come into this year's game with a defense that is loaded with playmakers, led by senior LBs Josiah Banks and Max U'Ren. The offense is a run-first group that features the McIntyres, QB Tyress and RB B.J. Dudley counters with a typically solid defense and an offense that can hurt opponents on the ground with RB Milan Summers or through the air with TE Johncarlos Miller and WR Mekhi Wall, and dual-threat QB Jahmier Slade makes it all work. Turnovers have played a big role in this rivalry lately and probably will again.
DAVIE COUNTY (1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A, 3-0) at REAGAN (1-0, 2-1)
The essentials: With Glenn at West Forsyth postponed, this is the marquee game in the Central Piedmont 4-A. Davie County is coming off a 62-43 win over Reynolds in which junior RB Tate Carney did his best Christian McCaffrey imitation, with 327 yards and eight touchdowns rushing and a 41-yard reception. Carney has 16 TDs in three games, but QB Alex Summers (38-of-58, 541 yards, 5 TDs) and WR Jack Reynolds (20 catches, 334 yards, 3 TDs) also present problems for Reagan's defense. The Raiders are coming off a 31-19 win over Glenn in which WR Bryson Canty did a little bit of everything to fuel the offense. The winner of this game will feel good about its playoff chances.
WINSTON-SALEM PREP (1-0 Northwest 1-A, 3-0) at EAST SURRY (1-0, 2-1)
The essentials: Winston-Salem Prep is averaging 44.7 points per game behind junior QB Timothy Davis (47-of-88 passing, 871 yards, 12 TDs, 251 yards rushing, 3 TDs) and senior RB Tresean Stewart (346 yards and 4 TDs rushing, 306 yards and 4 TDs receiving), one of the most dynamic duos in the area. But East Surry will be the first real test for the Phoenix and a defense led by Clemson-bound DE Zaire Patterson. This is not the 2019 Cardinals team that rolled through an unbeaten season with numerous future Division I players, but East Surry still has Ohio State commit Benji Gosnell, who contributes on offense and defense, and a group that is accustomed to winning.
OTHER GAMES
Central Davidson (2-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 3-0) at Oak Grove (2-0, 2-1), 6:30
North Davidson (2-0 Central Carolina 2-A, 2-1) at Salisbury (1-1, 2-1), 6:30
North Stokes (0-1 Northwest 1-A, 2-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 0-3)
North Surry (0-3 Western Piedmont 2-A, 0-3) at West Stokes (2-1, 2-1)
Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3)
Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at East Forsyth (0-0, 0-2), streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
South Stokes (0-1 Northwest 1-A, 2-1) at Mount Airy (1-0, 1-1)
Surry Central (2-1 Central Piedmont 2-A, 2-1) at Carver (0-3, 0-3)
POSTPONED
Forbush (3-0 Western Piedmont 2-A, 3-0) at Walkertown (3-0, 3-0), COVID-19 issues within Walkertown’s program
Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth’s program
North Forsyth (2-1 Western Piedmont, 2-1) at Atkins (0-3, 0-3), COVID-19 contact tracing in North Forsyth's program after playing Walkertown on March 12
