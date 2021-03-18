Scouting high school football: Week 4

All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

MOUNT TABOR (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-0) at DUDLEY (1-0, 3-0)

The essentials: All three of this week's featured games are matchups that are likely to decide conference titles, and Mount Tabor-Dudley might be the best of the bunch. Tabor has won the last four meetings, including a NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoff game in 2019. The Spartans come into this year's game with a defense that is loaded with playmakers, led by senior LBs Josiah Banks and Max U'Ren. The offense is a run-first group that features the McIntyres, QB Tyress and RB B.J. Dudley counters with a typically solid defense and an offense that can hurt opponents on the ground with RB Milan Summers or through the air with TE Johncarlos Miller and WR Mekhi Wall, and dual-threat QB Jahmier Slade makes it all work. Turnovers have played a big role in this rivalry lately and probably will again.