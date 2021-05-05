Scouting the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game

CLEVELAND (10-0) vs. MOUNT TABOR (10-0)
7 P.M. THURSDAY
KENAN STADIUM, CHAPEL HILL
TV: WMYV-48
Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5
Audio streaming: TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
Tickets: $17.05 (includes service charge), online only at NCHSAA.org. Parking: Free.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
Cleveland (East Regional champion): Southern Durham, 49-0; Lee County, 38-16; Clayton, 49-21.
Mount Tabor (West Regional champion): Alexander Central, 36-7; Matthews Weddington, 21-10; Dudley, 24-20.
BY THE NUMBERS
Cleveland: 47.9 ppg, 11.5 ppg against. Mount Tabor: 51.1 ppg, 8.1 ppg against.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cleveland: Offense — No. 12 QB Skyler Locklear (2,086 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs passing, 393 yards, 9 TDs rushing); No. 4 RB Amir Johnson (455 yards, 13 TDs rushing); No. 33 WR Jashawn Middleton (45 catches, 602 yards, 5 TDs, kickoff-return TD); No. 5 WR Carter Griffith (29 catches, 426 yards, 3 TDs); No. 9 WR Nick Roccia (23 catches, 489 yards, 5 TDs). Defense — No. 40 DL Trey Robinson (30 TFLs, 10 sacks); No. 56 DL Jaylin Hill (12 TFLs, 7 sacks); No. 24 LB Hunter Morris (18 TFLs, 4 sacks); No. 2 DB Keyshawn Monk (59 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 INTs, blocked punt).
Mount Tabor: Offense — No. 3 QB Tyrese McIntyre (498 yards passing, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 190 yards, 6 TDs rushing); No. 23 RB B.J. McIntyre (768 yards, 11 TDs rushing); No. 8 RB Kobie Perez (408 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 234 yards, 2 TDs receiving); No. 2 RB Noah Marshall (274 yards, 7 TDs rushing); No. 1 SB Lance Patterson (326 yards, 3 TDs rushing, 256 yards, 3 TDs receiving). Defense — No. 40 DL Lance Simpson (9 TFLs, 4 sacks); No. 7 DL Javouse Chambers (10 TFLs, 6 sacks); No. 20 LB Josiah Banks (7 TFLs, 5 INTs); No. 22 LB Max U'Ren (6 TFLs, 2 sacks, INT); No. 10 DB Jamari Slade.
HISTORY
This is unfamiliar ground for both programs. Cleveland opened in 2010 and is making its first appearance in a state championship game, while Mount Tabor hasn't appeared since 2007 and has never won a title. Another things they have in common is that each had to be a rival to get to Chapel Hill. Cleveland, which is located in Clayton, fell behind 14-0 against Johnston County neighbor Clayton High School before winning 49-21 to sweep the Comets for the season. Tabor had its second epic battle with Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rival Dudley, rallying to beat the Panthers 24-20 after winning 9-6 in Greensboro during the regular season.
THE MATCHUP
One of the state's most prolific offenses takes on one of its stingiest defenses. Cleveland has averaged more than 45 points in the playoffs, but the Rams haven't seen anything like the Tabor defense. The Spartans are particularly stout against the run, but had some shaky moments Friday night when Dudley QB Jahmier Slade had time to throw. Cleveland QB Skyler Locklear is even more dangerous as a passer than Slade, and he has three receivers with at least 23 catches and 425 yards. The Spartans will need to play a lot of press coverage and get pressure on Locklear, while minding their rush lanes to keep him from making plays with his feet. Offensively, Tabor always wants to run the ball with QB Tyress and RB B.J. McIntyre, but to do that successfully it will have to block Cleveland's Trey Robinson, Jaylin Hill and Hunter Morris, who have combined for 60 tackles for losses. Special teams have been a plus all season for the Spartans, and it wouldn't hurt to make a big play or two in that phase.
PREDICTION
Mount Tabor wants to keep the score down, because the Spartans aren't equipped for a shootout. Their defense is good enough to slow Cleveland's high-powered spread attack, but can they do enough offensively to win their first state title? They'll need to force some turnovers and turn them into points if they want to make history. Cleveland, 28-24
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.