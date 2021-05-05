 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game
0 comments

Scouting the NCHSAA Class 3-AA football championship game

{{featured_button_text}}
Dudley Mount Tabor football

Mount Tabor players Javouse Chambers (7), Semaj Warren (13) and Mekhi Hague (6) celebrate with teammates after the Spartans' 24-20 win over Dudley in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional final April 30 at Mount Tabor. The Spartans take on Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday in the state championship game.

 Walt Unks, Journal

CLEVELAND (10-0) vs. MOUNT TABOR (10-0)

7 P.M. THURSDAY

KENAN STADIUM, CHAPEL HILL

TV: WMYV-48

Radio: WSJS-600, WPCM-920, WCOG-1320, WSJS-93.7, WSJS-101.5

Audio streaming: TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

Tickets: $17.05 (includes service charge), online only at NCHSAA.org.  Parking: Free.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Cleveland (East Regional champion): Southern Durham, 49-0; Lee County, 38-16; Clayton, 49-21.

Mount Tabor (West Regional champion): Alexander Central, 36-7; Matthews Weddington, 21-10; Dudley, 24-20.

BY THE NUMBERS

Cleveland: 47.9 ppg, 11.5 ppg against. Mount Tabor: 51.1 ppg, 8.1 ppg against.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cleveland: Offense — No. 12 QB Skyler Locklear (2,086 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs passing, 393 yards, 9 TDs rushing); No. 4 RB Amir Johnson (455 yards, 13 TDs rushing); No. 33 WR Jashawn Middleton (45 catches, 602 yards, 5 TDs, kickoff-return TD); No. 5 WR Carter Griffith (29 catches, 426 yards, 3 TDs); No. 9 WR Nick Roccia (23 catches, 489 yards, 5 TDs). Defense — No. 40 DL Trey Robinson (30 TFLs, 10 sacks); No. 56 DL Jaylin Hill (12 TFLs, 7 sacks); No. 24 LB Hunter Morris (18 TFLs, 4 sacks); No. 2 DB Keyshawn Monk (59 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 INTs, blocked punt).

Mount Tabor: Offense — No. 3 QB Tyrese McIntyre (498 yards passing, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 190 yards, 6 TDs rushing); No. 23 RB B.J. McIntyre (768 yards, 11 TDs rushing); No. 8 RB Kobie Perez (408 yards, 6 TDs rushing, 234 yards, 2 TDs receiving); No. 2 RB Noah Marshall (274 yards, 7 TDs rushing); No. 1 SB Lance Patterson (326 yards, 3 TDs rushing, 256 yards, 3 TDs receiving). Defense — No. 40 DL Lance Simpson (9 TFLs, 4 sacks); No. 7 DL Javouse Chambers (10 TFLs, 6 sacks); No. 20 LB Josiah Banks (7 TFLs, 5 INTs); No. 22 LB Max U'Ren (6 TFLs, 2 sacks, INT); No. 10 DB Jamari Slade.

HISTORY

This is unfamiliar ground for both programs. Cleveland opened in 2010 and is making its first appearance in a state championship game, while Mount Tabor hasn't appeared since 2007 and has never won a title. Another things they have in common is that each had to be a rival to get to Chapel Hill. Cleveland, which is located in Clayton, fell behind 14-0 against Johnston County neighbor Clayton High School before winning 49-21 to sweep the Comets for the season. Tabor had its second epic battle with Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rival Dudley, rallying to beat the Panthers 24-20 after winning 9-6 in Greensboro during the regular season.

THE MATCHUP

One of the state's most prolific offenses takes on one of its stingiest defenses. Cleveland has averaged more than 45 points in the playoffs, but the Rams haven't seen anything like the Tabor defense. The Spartans are particularly stout against the run, but had some shaky moments Friday night when Dudley QB Jahmier Slade had time to throw. Cleveland QB Skyler Locklear is even more dangerous as a passer than Slade, and he has three receivers with at least 23 catches and 425 yards. The Spartans will need to play a lot of press coverage and get pressure on Locklear, while minding their rush lanes to keep him from making plays with his feet. Offensively, Tabor always wants to run the ball with QB Tyress and RB B.J. McIntyre, but to do that successfully it will have to block Cleveland's Trey Robinson, Jaylin Hill and Hunter Morris, who have combined for 60 tackles for losses. Special teams have been a plus all season for the Spartans, and it wouldn't hurt to make a big play or two in that phase. 

PREDICTION

Mount Tabor wants to keep the score down, because the Spartans aren't equipped for a shootout. Their defense is good enough to slow Cleveland's high-powered spread attack, but can they do enough offensively to win their first state title? They'll need to force some turnovers and turn them into points if they want to make history.  Cleveland, 28-24

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'Football City, USA' killings raise sport safety concerns
Football

'Football City, USA' killings raise sport safety concerns

"... I think football messed him up," Alonzo Adams said of his son, Phillip Adams, who is accused of killing six people in South Carolina last month. Some parents and coaches are facing tough questions about the role the sport plays in children's lives in this football city.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News