Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 1

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Friday's games.
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 8 EAST FORSYTH (3-3) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (6-0), 7:30, streaming at GreensboroSports.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: This is not the same East Forsyth team that lost to Grimsley 27-7 in Week 2. The Eagles are still young, but sophomore QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor has grown into his role and junior Je'mon Smith has emerged as a go-to back. Defensively, East will be challenged by a diverse Grimsley attack that features junior QB Alonza Barnett, junior RB Jeiel Melton and a host of talented receivers led by TE Lawson Albright (Northwestern signee) and WR Caleb Curtain (Elon). The Whirlies' defense is led by junior DT Travis Shaw, who has scholarship offers from all of the nation's top programs, junior DE Tamorye Thompson and senior LBs Clifton Buckrham, Sincere Burnette and Quentin Williamson. The key for Grimsley in the playoffs will be the continued development of some youngsters on the offensive line.
Watch Now: East Forsyth's Todd Willert and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their NCHSAA football playoff game
GREENSBORO — East Forsyth (3-3) will visit Grimsley (6-0) on Friday night for a NCHSAA footb…
CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 6 MATTHEWS BUTLER (6-1) at NO. 3 GLENN (5-1), 7, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com
The essentials: Glenn earned a home game with its 35-13 win at East Forsyth last week to claim the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference title. The Bobcats feature a balanced attack led by QB Camden Coleman (1,467 yards, 16 TDs passing) and RBs Levine Smith (465 yards, 5 TDs) and Devonte Lyerly (343 yards, 2 TDs), but the strength of Glenn's offense is a receiving corps that has five players with at least 12 receptions led by senior Aronson Cook (422 yards, 5 TDs). Defensively, the Bobcats are deep and fast. Butler's only defeat was by three points to unbeaten Charlotte Myers Park back in Week 3, and even with that loss the Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 37 points per game.
CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 7 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (5-2) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (7-0), 7
The essentials: Mount Tabor begins its march through what looks like the Bracket of Death in 3-AA West with a home game against an Alexander Central team that likes to run the ball. Good luck with that against a Spartans defense that held Dudley to 2 yards on the ground in the first half of their season-defining matchup this year and is only allowing an average of 6.6 points per game. Tabor's defense is strong and fast and features LBs Josiah Banks and Max U'Ren and DB Collin Smith. The offense is led by talented brothers Tyrese McIntyre at QB and B.J. McIntyre at RB. The bad news for the Spartans is that if they win their likely second-round opponent is unbeaten Matthews Weddington, which has won three of the last four Class 3-AA state titles. Dudley is also in the 3-AA West bracket.
CLASS 2-AA WEST, NO. 5 OAK GROVE (5-2) at NO. 4 ASHE COUNTY (7-0)
The essentials: A loss to North Davidson to close the regular season consigned Oak Grove to a road playoff game. The Grizzlies face a senior-dominated Ashe County team that rolled through the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A Conference behind the passing of senior Dawson Cox (1,587 yards, 20 TDs), but he did throw 10 interceptions. Oak Grove will look to run the ball with senior Aiden Shewcow (734 yards, 11 TDs) and junior Conner Sorensen (343 yards, 5 TDs). The Grizzlies will be playing with heavy hearts after a car wreck took the life of the father of senior Kahleb Craven and left his mother hospitalized. If they can win this game, they're probably looking at a rematch with Central Carolina 2-A rival North Davidson in the second round.
Area teams also playing
Class 4-AA West, No. 7 Northwest Guilford (6-1) at No. 2 Charlotte Myers Park (7-0), 7
Class 3-AA West, No. 8 Dudley (6-1) at No. 1 Watauga (5-1), 7:30
Class 3-AA East, No. 7 Clayton (6-1) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (6-1), 7
Class 3-A East, No. 6 Southern Guilford (5-2) at No. 3 Havelock (7-0), 7
Class 2-AA West, No. 8 Canton Pisgah (6-1) at No. 1 North Davidson (6-1), 7:30
Class 2-AA East, No. 5 McMichael (2-5) at No. 4 Croatan (6-1), 6:30
Class 2-A West, No. 5 Walkertown (5-0) at No. 4 Shelby (5-2)
Class 2-A West, No. 7 Forbush (6-0) at No. 2 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1), 7:30
Class 2-A East, No. 8 Southwest Onslow (4-1) at No. 1 Reidsville (6-0), 7
Class 1-AA West, No. 7 North Moore (4-3) at No. 2 East Surry (6-1), 7
Class 1-AA West, No. 6 Mount Airy (5-2) at No. 3 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (7-0), 7:30
Class 1-A West, No. 7 Winston-Salem Prep (5-2) at No. 2 Robbinsville (7-0)
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.