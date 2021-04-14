Scouting the NCHSAA football playoffs: Week 1

CLASS 3-AA WEST, NO. 7 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (5-2) at NO. 2 MOUNT TABOR (7-0), 7

The essentials: Mount Tabor begins its march through what looks like the Bracket of Death in 3-AA West with a home game against an Alexander Central team that likes to run the ball. Good luck with that against a Spartans defense that held Dudley to 2 yards on the ground in the first half of their season-defining matchup this year and is only allowing an average of 6.6 points per game. Tabor's defense is strong and fast and features LBs Josiah Banks and Max U'Ren and DB Collin Smith. The offense is led by talented brothers Tyrese McIntyre at QB and B.J. McIntyre at RB. The bad news for the Spartans is that if they win their likely second-round opponent is unbeaten Matthews Weddington, which has won three of the last four Class 3-AA state titles. Dudley is also in the 3-AA West bracket.