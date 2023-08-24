Shortly after his marathon Winston-Salem Open quarterfinal match with 12th-seeded Richard Gasquet, third-seeded Sebastian Korda needed a cool down of about 10 minutes.

He deserved that much, and probably a little more.

In the heat of the day on Thursday afternoon Korda, the lone American left in singles, showed off his stamina, his backhand and his ability to shake off a slight ankle turn to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

When he finally bested the 37-year-old Gasquet, Korda could barely raise his arms to celebrate. He had come into this week as a wild-card entry and was battling a wrist injury but that all seems to be behind him now.

“I saw in the first couple of games (of the second set) he was getting a little tired so it was just kind of a battle as who could get ahead first,” said Korda, 23, from Bradenton, Fla. a son of Petr Korda, a winner of the Australian Open.

Gasquet seemed to have the upper hand in the first set while Korda was struggling to find his groove. At one point Korda was talking to himself about getting his head out of a certain body part.

“Sometimes you have to be hard on yourself,” Korda said.

He picked up momentum in the second set, blitzing to a 6-1 win before the back-and-forth third set.

In the tiebreaker Gasquet, who wasn’t made available to journalists by the ATP, grabbed a 4-1 lead. But Korda broke Gasquet’s serve for the last time on match point to win 9-7.

Korda, 6-foot-5, who has one ATP career win, is ranked 30th in the world. He advanced to the semifinals but about four hours after his match he told tournament officials he was withdrawing because of an ankle injury.

Korda has no secret dealing with the heat in a match that took 2:31 in 94-degree sunshine. At one point, however, there was a brief shower that delayed the match for about five minutes.

“Someone was looking after me in that situation,” Korda said of the brief respite. “I needed it. I needed a little rest, so I think it helped me a little bit to squeak out a tie game, and I just rolled with it after that.”

His right-ankle took place in the third set tied at 2. He went for a difficult backhand, but rolled his ankle and fell to the court, where he was down for about 20 seconds.

He got up, however, shook it off and started to run better as the third set continued.

“I had to keep it together mentally,” he said shortly after his match. “Rolling my ankle wasn’t fun, but luckily it was nothing too serious. I just have to get ready for tomorrow.”

While he said the injury wasn’t serious it appears that further evaluation it was determined that he couldn’t play on Friday in the semifinals.

In doubles quarterfinal action, the American team of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Simone Bolelli and Mate Pavic on Thursday afternoon.

No. 2-seeded Lloyd Glasspool and Neal Skupski also advanced by beating Australians Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.

The other two doubles matches were supposed to be played on Thursday night.

Thunderstorms and rain moved in around 6 p.m. that suspended play, and it was supposed to resume in the 9:30 p.m. range. Two more quarterfinal matches were also supposed to be played on Thursday night.

With Korda pulling out of the tournament the schedule for the semifinals was not known at press time.

