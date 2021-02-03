Second college football signing period begins Wednesday

The second period of the school year for high school football players to sign binding national letters of intent with their college choices begins Wednesday. The signing period runs through April 1.
These area high school football players are expected to sign during this period:
DAVIE COUNTY
Kristian Lyons, DB, Wingate.
EAST FORSYTH
Morgan Childs, DB, Mars Hill; Joe Ritchens, ATH, St. Andrews; Jordan Timmons, DB, Johnson C. Smith.
GRIMSLEY
Sincere Burnette, LB, N.C. A&T (preferred walk-on).
HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Jackson Clark, WR, Bridgewater; Chase Cox, LB, Emory & Henry; Colby Cox, LB, Emory & Henry; Johnathan Medlin, K-P, Lenoir-Rhyne; Ben Thomas, OL, Hampden-Sydney.
NORTHERN GUILFORD
Will Lenard, QB, Randolph-Macon.
NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Cam Carter, WR, Wingate.
REAGAN
C.J. Arnette, DB, Greensboro College; Gavin Brandon, LB, Averett; Noah Brown, OL, East Carolina (preferred walk-on); Bryson Canty, WR, Columbia; Chris Joines, WR-DB, Army; Carson Keaton, LS, Lenoir-Rhyne; Jake Pascual, OL, Wake Forest (preferred walk-on); Zach Shaw, LB, Greensboro College; Tazhae Woods, ATH, Iowa Western CC.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
Colby Smith, OT, Auburn.
