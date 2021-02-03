 Skip to main content
Second college football signing period begins Wednesday
Reynolds Reagan Football

Reagan junior Bryson Canty (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Deaton-Thompson Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reagan Raiders defeated the Reynolds Demons, 56-27.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The second period of the school year for high school football players to sign binding national letters of intent with their college choices begins Wednesday. The signing period runs through April 1.

These area high school football players are expected to sign during this period:

DAVIE COUNTY

Kristian Lyons, DB, Wingate.

EAST FORSYTH

Morgan Childs, DB, Mars Hill; Joe Ritchens, ATH, St. Andrews; Jordan Timmons, DB, Johnson C. Smith.

GRIMSLEY

Sincere Burnette, LB, N.C. A&T (preferred walk-on).

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Jackson Clark, WR, Bridgewater; Chase Cox, LB, Emory & Henry; Colby Cox, LB, Emory & Henry; Johnathan Medlin, K-P, Lenoir-Rhyne; Ben Thomas, OL, Hampden-Sydney.

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Will Lenard, QB, Randolph-Macon.

NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Cam Carter, WR, Wingate.

REAGAN

C.J. Arnette, DB, Greensboro College; Gavin Brandon, LB, Averett; Noah Brown, OL, East Carolina (preferred walk-on); Bryson Canty, WR, Columbia; Chris Joines, WR-DB, Army; Carson Keaton, LS, Lenoir-Rhyne; Jake Pascual, OL, Wake Forest (preferred walk-on); Zach Shaw, LB, Greensboro College; Tazhae Woods, ATH, Iowa Western CC.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Colby Smith, OT, Auburn.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

