Seven schools from North and South Carolina make 36-team field for NCAA men's soccer tournament

The NCAA men’s soccer tournament, which will be played entirely in North Carolina, won’t have a shortage of schools from North and South Carolina for the 36-team tournament.

Seven schools from North and South Carolina are in this year’s field, which was announced on Monday afternoon.

Among the schools from North Carolina are Wake Forest, North Carolina, High Point, Charlotte and UNC Greensboro. From South Carolina, top-seeded and ACC champion Clemson and Coastal Carolina are also in the field.

The tournament will be played at Spry Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest, Bryan Park in Greensboro, UNC Greensboro, J. Burt Gillette Park in Wilson, The Sportsplex in Matthews and WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.

The 36-team field is made up of champions from 22 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 14 teams that were picked for at-large bids. The top eight teams were all seeded.

This year’s field was reduced from 48 teams, and the tournament is being played in the spring for the first team.

The tournament is technically being called the 2020 tournament as some conferences played in the fall and the spring because of COVID-19.