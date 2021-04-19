Seven schools from North and South Carolina make 36-team field for NCAA men's soccer tournament

The NCAA men’s soccer tournament, which will be played entirely in North Carolina, won’t have a shortage of schools from North and South Carolina for the 36-team tournament.
Seven schools from North and South Carolina are in this year’s field, which was announced on Monday afternoon.
Among the schools from North Carolina are Wake Forest, North Carolina, High Point, Charlotte and UNC Greensboro. From South Carolina, top-seeded and ACC champion Clemson and Coastal Carolina are also in the field.
The tournament will be played at Spry Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest, Bryan Park in Greensboro, UNC Greensboro, J. Burt Gillette Park in Wilson, The Sportsplex in Matthews and WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
The 36-team field is made up of champions from 22 conferences, who qualified automatically, in addition to 14 teams that were picked for at-large bids. The top eight teams were all seeded.
This year’s field was reduced from 48 teams, and the tournament is being played in the spring for the first team.
The tournament is technically being called the 2020 tournament as some conferences played in the fall and the spring because of COVID-19.
Wake Forest is the fifth seed in the tournament and drew Coastal Carolina in its first game on May 2 at 1 p.m. at Spry Stadium. Coach Bobby Muuss guided the Deacons to the College Cup in the spring of 2019.
If the Deacons win their first round game they would advance to play in the third round at WakeMed Field in Cary against the winner of the Kentucky-New Hampshire game.
North Carolina will also play on May 2 against Charlotte in a second-round game at 5 p.m. in Cary.
High Point will take on eighth-seeded Georgetown, the defending champions, also on May 2 in Matthews at noon.
UNC Greensboro will play in a first-round game against Denver on April 29 at 6 p.m. at UNC Greensboro. The winner of that game will play fourth-seeded Stanford on May 2.
The ACC had five teams selected as Pittsburgh grabbed the second seed overall. Of the eight teams that were seeded, three are from the ACC.
The College Cup will be held on May 14 in Cary with the semifinals and the championship game will be May 17. All three games will be televised on ESPNU.
This will be the sixth time the men’s national champion will be crowned in Cary with Georgetown (2019), Maryland (2005), Virginia (2009, 2014) and Wake Forest (2007) winning previously.
