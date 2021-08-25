Seventh-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team set for opener at Spry Stadium

It was a quick turnaround for the seventh-ranked Wake Forest men’s soccer program from this spring to the fall season.
For the first time the NCAA played a spring men’s season to combat COVID-19 and the Demon Deacons more than held their own advancing to the Elite Eight in the men’s NCAA Tournament before losing to North Carolina in Cary.
Coach Bobby Muuss enters his seventh season with plenty of talent, a few experienced players, and the largest freshmen class he’s ever had.
“When you think about it we’ve got freshmen classes combined because of those gray shirts we had this past spring,” Muuss said eluding to the spring season where four recruits didn’t play but were on campus and in school.
The Deacons have a full roster of 28 players giving Muuss and his outstanding assistant coaches plenty of options this fall. They have just two seniors, five juniors and the rest are all sophomores and freshmen. It also didn’t hurt that the incoming freshmen class was ranked No. 1 according to TopDrawerSoccer.com.
Here are four things to look for heading into Thursday night’s opener at Spry Stadium against VCU at 7 p.m.
Much more depth will help
After losing eight players from the fall to the spring the Deacons didn’t have a lot of depth but they managed OK. Now, with an influx of another stellar recruiting class Muuss played 23 and 24 players in each of the two exhibition games (a 2-0 win over Fur-man and 2-0 loss to Coastal Carolina).
It will take a little time for Muuss to find the right mixture of starters and reserve but you don’t go 102-19-11 and 39-5-7 over the last six seasons and not know how to make it work. The 102 wins over the last six seasons are the most of any program in the country.
“You know, the experience that they got and their ability to grind, work hard, and work hard for each other and find ways to win games,” Muuss said about the spring team. “I think that was really impressive and you now want to carry that over into the fall.”
The core is intact this fall
Forward Kyle Holcomb and defender Holland Rula are the lone seniors but they are important seniors. Also juniors Takuma Suzuki, David Wrona, Nico Benalcazar, Jake Swallen along with sophomore Garrison Tubbs, Prince Amponsah and goalie Cole McNally.
It was hard for Muuss to identify who will make the biggest im-pact among the 10 freshmen. Babacar Niang did start in the exhibition game against Coastal Carolina and four other freshmen started in the exhibition game against Furman.
“It's a diverse class in terms of positions,” Muuss said about his two combined freshmen classes. “We got some guys that can play at a higher level and will make us deeper and we’ve got some versatile guys,” Muuss said. “When you when you have so many young guys is it’s about who is going to be able to do it for the longest period of time at the most consistent level.”
Defense is the backbone again
It’s no secret the Deacons’ attack builds from their defense. Starting with goalie McNally, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and played in every game last fall and spring.
Among those on the backline were Tubbs and Amponsah who set the tone in many games last season.
“We outshot our opponent 15-5 in the first half (in the 2-0 loss to Coastal Carolina) and had 7-0 advantage on corner kicks but just one little error can cost you games,” Muuss said. “That’s the beauty or non-beauty of the game of soccer…. I think attention to details, and those little things in those little moments for this group are going to be extremely important.”
Another challenging schedule
Last spring when it was suggested to Muuss that the Deacons play in one of the best conferences in the United States for men’s soccer, he interrupted that statement. “No, it is the best conference in America,” Muuss said.
Despite the challenges within its own conference the Deacons have been ranked in the top 20 in the United Soccer Coaches poll for 87 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 67 straight weeks.
Muuss has often said that what his veteran players do each season is make sure to constantly talk with the younger players. There’s so much to college life that it can sometimes be overwhelming.
“Now, are we a mature experienced group yet? Absolutely not,” Muuss said. “In terms of competing being on the field and winning and losing together we’ve done some of that. But at the same time, I think in terms of togetherness, camaraderie, we use the word family a lot. I think the young guys have been welcomed very well and are fitting in extremely well.”
