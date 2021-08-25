Seventh-ranked Wake Forest men's soccer team set for opener at Spry Stadium

It will take a little time for Muuss to find the right mixture of starters and reserve but you don’t go 102-19-11 and 39-5-7 over the last six seasons and not know how to make it work. The 102 wins over the last six seasons are the most of any program in the country.

“You know, the experience that they got and their ability to grind, work hard, and work hard for each other and find ways to win games,” Muuss said about the spring team. “I think that was really impressive and you now want to carry that over into the fall.”

The core is intact this fall

Forward Kyle Holcomb and defender Holland Rula are the lone seniors but they are important seniors. Also juniors Takuma Suzuki, David Wrona, Nico Benalcazar, Jake Swallen along with sophomore Garrison Tubbs, Prince Amponsah and goalie Cole McNally.

It was hard for Muuss to identify who will make the biggest im-pact among the 10 freshmen. Babacar Niang did start in the exhibition game against Coastal Carolina and four other freshmen started in the exhibition game against Furman.