Six area schools win NCHSAA Wells Fargo Conference Cup titles

Six area schools won Wells Fargo Conference Cup titles for the 2020-21 school year.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association's points system showed the following schools claiming championships: East Surry (Northwest 1-A), Oak Grove (Central Carolina 2-A), Northern Guilford (Mid-State 3-A), Mount Tabor (Piedmont Triad 3-A), Northwest Guilford (Metro 4-A) and West Forsyth (Central Carolina 4-A).
The Wells Fargo Conference Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NCHSAA, is a companion to the statewide Wells Fargo Cup. The Conference Cup is based on regular-season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the association's conferences. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.
