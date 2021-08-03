 Skip to main content
Six area schools win NCHSAA Wells Fargo Conference Cup titles
Six area schools win NCHSAA Wells Fargo Conference Cup titles

Greensboro News & Record

Six area schools won Wells Fargo Conference Cup titles for the 2020-21 school year.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association's points system showed the following schools claiming championships: East Surry (Northwest 1-A), Oak Grove (Central Carolina 2-A), Northern Guilford (Mid-State 3-A), Mount Tabor (Piedmont Triad 3-A), Northwest Guilford (Metro 4-A) and West Forsyth (Central Carolina 4-A).

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NCHSAA, is a companion to the statewide Wells Fargo Cup. The Conference Cup is based on regular-season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the association's conferences. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

