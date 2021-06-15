Skidding Dash fall to Grasshoppers

Greensboro homered in consecutive innings on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium, paving the way for a 3-2 win over slumping Winston-Salem.

The Dash have lost five straight, and have fallen to 17-20. The Grasshoppers improved to 21-16.

In the top of the third, Matthew Frazier gave the Grasshoppers a 1-0 lead with a solo homer to right, his seventh of the season.

In the top of the fourth, Fabricio Macias made the score 3-0 with his third homer of the season. It was a two-run shot, with Lolo Sanchez aboard.

The Dash runs came on Evan Skoug's solo homer in the fifth and E.P. Reese's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

The teams split the first series of the season, 3-3 in Greensboro,

The Dash will send Johan Dominguez to the mound Wednesday at Truist Stadium. Dominguez was hit hard in his start against Greensboro this year, allowing five earned runs in four innings at First National Bank Park on June 4, fanning five and walking two.