Skids end for N.C. State in victory over Wake Forest

RALEIGH — The N.C. State football team had spent a week watching other ACC teams play after the Virginia Tech postponement amid coronavirus clusters involving Wolfpack athletes and elsewhere on campus.
When the Wolfpack finally got going, it ended a three-game losing streak to Wake Forest and a six-game skid to finish the 2019 season.
Ricky Person scored the short go-ahead touchdown with 5:51 left, one of two touchdowns on the ground to go with a jump-pass TD throw in State's 45-42 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday night.
The eighth season under Coach Dave Doeren opened a week later than originally scheduled, with a game against Virginia Tech postponed because of the coronavirus.
Zonovan Knight added 97 yards rushing and a score of his own for State.
The new opening night unfolded in a largely empty Carter=Finley Stadium, with only a few hundred family members of the teams allowed to attend.
“They just kept fighting,” Doeren said. “They had a lot of fun tonight. It's been a long time coming to play.
Person’s 3-yard score finally put the Wolfpack ahead for good. Then the defense came through, with Penn State graduate transfer Daniel Joseph sacking Sam Hartman to force a fourth-and-21, followed by Hartman throwing incomplete over the middle with 1:10 left to end a final drive.
“We've been working on this since the spring,” Person said. “Credit to everyone that paid attention to the details. Like Coach was saying to us before the game: we need to take pride into small details.”
State's defense also recorded six sacks to balance the strong offensive showing.
State had said that redshirt sophomore Devin Leary would be the starting quarterback, but it was Bailey Hockman who got the nod. Doeren said that was because Leary had to quarantine roughly 20 days and missed practice reps, making him a “victim of circumstance.”
Hockman threw for 191 yards and a score to go with a rushing TD, completing his first 12 passes.
“In my mind, I was the starter since Day One," Hockman said.
The game was also State's first under new offensive coordinator Tim Beck. The Wolfpack responded by having 463 yards after not scoring more than 26 points against any ACC team last year. State also had four touchdown drives of at least 75 yards.