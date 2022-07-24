Smiley Triathlon Festival a big hit this weekend in Clemmons

CLEMMONS – It was definitely Super Bowl weekend for David Daggett, who spearheads the Kids for Kids Triathlon and the Smiley Triathlon on back-to-back days at the Clemmons West Pool.

Daggett, an avid triathlete and prominent attorney in Winston-Salem, watched nearly 700 competitors take part in the two sprint triathlons this weekend. The Smiley Triathlon Festival was a big hit once again.

There were nearly 400 competitors in the Smiley Triathlon on Sunday morning.

On Saturday the Kids for Kids Triathlon for ages 7 to 14 was sold out with 250 children in the race.

“We can’t do any of this without a numerous volunteers and our sponsors,” Daggett said shortly after being the first athlete to complete the Smiley Triathlon on Sunday morning.

After he finished he took over announcer duties from his wife, Cynthia, and welcomed each finisher.

Sights and sounds from the Smiley Triathlon

Richard Smiley's family talks about the success of the triathlon

Toby Linn and his family help make the day a success

Fireman makes comeback after suffering a stroke in February

More sights and sounds from the Smiley Triathlon