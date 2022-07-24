 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smiley Triathlon Festival a big hit this weekend in Clemmons

  • 0
ddd

David Daggett was pleased with the the turn out for Kids for Kids Triathlon on Saturday and the Smiley Triathlon on Sunday in Clemmons. 

 John Dell

CLEMMONS – It  was definitely Super Bowl weekend for David Daggett, who spearheads the Kids for Kids Triathlon and the Smiley Triathlon on back-to-back days at the Clemmons West Pool.

Daggett, an avid triathlete and prominent attorney in Winston-Salem, watched nearly 700 competitors take part in the two sprint triathlons this weekend. The Smiley Triathlon Festival was a big hit once again.

There were nearly 400 competitors in the Smiley Triathlon on Sunday morning.

On Saturday the Kids for Kids Triathlon for ages 7 to 14 was sold out with 250 children in the race.

“We can’t do any of this without a numerous volunteers and our sponsors,” Daggett said shortly after being the first athlete to complete the Smiley Triathlon on Sunday morning.

After he finished he took over announcer duties from his wife, Cynthia, and welcomed each finisher.

People are also reading…

Sights and sounds from the Smiley Triathlon

Richard Smiley's family talks about the success of the triathlon

Toby Linn and his family help make the day a success

Fireman makes comeback after suffering a stroke in February

More sights and sounds from the Smiley Triathlon

 

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Forsyth's Xavier Isaac drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

East Forsyth's Xavier Isaac drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

East Forsyth first baseman Xavier Isaac didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called Sunday night in the Major League Baseball draft. Davie County alumnus Carson Whisenhunt, a pitcher at East Carolina, was selected in the second round by the San Francisco Giants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert