South Carolina's governing body for high school sports has overwhelmingly rejected a vote to move football to the spring but has delayed the start of official fall workouts.
The South Carolina High School League is moving the official start date from July 31 to Aug. 17. The group rejected a proposal to move football to the spring by a 16-1 vote.
A seven-game schedule of football games would begin Sept. 11 after nearly four weeks of workouts, The State of Columbia, S.C., reports. Regular seasons would end Oct. 23, and a three- or four-round playoff format would conclude Nov. 21, unless other delays take place.
South Carolina will permits athletics competition if students are in virtual classes, the State reports. Gov. Henry McMaster is calling for a start of schooling on Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.