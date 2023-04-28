A South Stokes baseball player died in a single-car crash on Wednesday on N.C. 8, the N.C. Highway Patrol said Friday.

William Blake Hughes, 18, of Walnut Cove, was the only person in the 2012 Acura, the patrol said. Hughes' vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment before hitting a concrete driveway and landing on its top, said Master Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the patrol.

The wreck occurred at 4:13 p.m., Moultrie said.

The Acura was found 182 feet south of Flat Shoals Road.

The Sauras had a game scheduled for that day, but it was canceled, along with the school's other athletic events. Hughes was on his way to the baseball game when the crash occurred, The Stokes News reported.

Moultrie said troopers are still investigating the wreck.

South Stokes' Twitter account posted Thursday that the team plans to play its Monday home game against Elkin to honor Hughes. There will not be an admission charge for the 6 p.m. game, but donations will be accepted for the Hughes family.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at South Stokes High School, 1100 S Stokes High Drive. The family will receive friends at 6 p.m. Saturday at Burroughs Funeral Home, 382 N.C. 65 in Walnut Cove.