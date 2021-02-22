Sports Briefs

Wake Forest women's golf team wins Palmetto
The Wake Forest women’s golf team, led by sophomore Rachel Kuehn's individual title and two other top-five finishes, won the Palmetto Intercollegiate team title by 28 strokes over Virginia, the second-largest win margin in program history.
Kuehn was even par for 54 holes at Turtle Point Golf Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., carding a 2-under 69 in the final round. Lauren Walsh finished one shot behind, and Emilia Migliaccio was five shots back.
App State women's golfers 11th at Strutter Gus Invitational
STATESBORO, Ga. - App State women's golf finished 11th amid soaked conditions and a big field at the Strutter Gus Invitational Monday.
The Mountaineers concluded the 54-hole event by posting a final team score of 967, including a strong finish with a 311 in the final round.
Four Mountaineers posted individual rounds in the 70s Monday despite a steady rain to close out the event.
Seminole State captured the team title, while Jacksonville State's Ana Perez Altuna won the individual crown. Georgia Southern, the event host at its university course, finished second as a team.
AP source: Panthers re-sign WRs Zylstra, Kirkwood
CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agent wide receivers Brandon Zylstra and Keith Kirkwood, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet announced the signings.
Both played minor roles with the Panthers on offense last season, but could see more playing time if the team is unable to re-sign Curtis Samuel, who could be a hot commodity on the free agent market.
Zylstra caught three passes for 35 yards in 2020, but has been a key member of the special teams over the past three seasons.
Kirkwood only played in one game last season because of a broken clavicle. He caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 with the Saints.
Ganassi suspended, fined $30,000 for bringing guest to pits
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chip Ganassi was fined $30,000 and suspended one race for bringing a guest into the NASCAR pit area at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR said the team owner violated its COVID-19 guidelines by bringing a nonessential individual into the restricted competition area.
Ganassi cannot return to competition areas Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR expanded its bubble beginning with the Daytona 500 to permit team owners into the garage; they were not considered essential personnel last season and had to watch races from a suite on the other side of the track.
The at-track “bubble” does not permit drivers to bring their significant others or children into the infield. Families were even prohibited from accessing at Daytona the infield motorhomes they consider their home at the track.
The penalty for Ganassi does not impact his two teams or drivers Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain.
Braves claim outfielder Ervin off waivers from Cubs
The Atlanta Braves have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.
Ervin was added to the 40-man roster on Monday and will compete for a backup position. He was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday.
Braves position players will have their first workout in North Port, Florida on Tuesday.
The Braves could have room in their outfield after Adam Duvall signed with the Miami Marlins. Nick Markakis remains a free agent.
Rookie Cristian Pache will compete with Ender Inciarte in center field. The outfield also includes Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna.
Ervin, 24, played his first four seasons with Cincinnati. He hit .271 with seven homers in 94 games with the Reds in 2019. He hit a combined .149 for Cincinnati and Seattle last season. The right-handed hitter has a career .277 average against left-handers.
Mariners CEO Kevin Mather resigns after video comments
Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather resigned Monday after video surfaced over the weekend of him expressing his views of the club's organizational strategy and making insensitive remarks about players.
Mariners Chairman John Stanton said Mather’s comments were inappropriate and do not represent the views of the franchise.
Mather’s resignation is effective immediately, with Stanton taking on the roles of CEO and team president on an interim basis. Stanton said Mather resigned before a decision had to be made whether to fire him, and there had been no determination yet about whether Mather will receive a severance or what will happen to his small ownership stake in the franchise.
"There were a number of comments made by Kevin that, as I’ve said, didn’t reflect the Mariners, don’t reflect what I believe, what our ownership believes, and were inappropriate," Stanton said. “Those comments included some of the things that have been referenced with respect to our players, and in particular the importance of diversity and inclusion in our organization.”
Mather issued an apology late Sunday for his comments, which were made Feb. 5 to the Bellevue, Washington, Breakfast Rotary Club and were posted online over the weekend.
Wolves hire Finch as coach, after firing Saunders
MINNEAPOLIS — For the 10th time in the past 15 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a new head coach.
Toronto assistant Chris Finch was introduced Monday as the replacement for Ryan Saunders, who was fired the night before with the team carrying the NBA’s worst record.
“We have excellent pieces in place, and I can’t wait to get to work," Finch said in a statement distributed by the Timberwolves, before he was scheduled to meet the team in Milwaukee prior to playing there Tuesday.
President of basketball operations Gersson Rosas made the change on the bench to the 51-year-old Finch, who was in his first season with the Raptors. They worked together in Houston, where Finch was an assistant (2011-16) and Rosas was a basketball operations executive.
Staff and wire report