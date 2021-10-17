 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 18
Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 18

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Golf

4 p.m.: Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Golf)

MLB PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Houston at Boston (FS1)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Toronto (NHL)

7 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Calgary (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, ACF Fiorentina at Venezia FC (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace FC at Arsenal FC (Peacock)

TENNIS

4 p.m.: Kremlin Cup, European Open or Tenerife Open (Tennis)

4 a.m. Tuesday: Kremlin Cup, European Open or Tenerife Open (Tennis)

