Sportsman Division: Justin Taylor is the defending champion as racing opens on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium
Sportsman Division: Justin Taylor is the defending champion as racing opens on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium

Bowman Gray Aug. 17

Justin Taylor is congratulated by his dad, Jason, after winning the Sportsman Division championship in August of 2019.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. The popular series was cancelled last summer because of COVID-19 but this summer there will be 11 weeks of racing with points titles being decided in all four divisions. Today we take a look at the Sportsman Division.

Defending champion

Justin Taylor

Residence

King

Age

29

Years at the track

6

On 2019 success

“We actually won three of the first seven races that season and that was big. But I bet I gave away five races that season that we should have won. I want to go out there and win every race so that’s the mindset we had.”

On repeating

“The goal is to go out there, and have the car ready and to continue to have success like we did in ’19. It took me four years to figure it out and we won a race in 2018 and then had a much better hear in 2019. It won’t be easy, but we are up to the challenge.”

About the cars

The Sportsman Division includes selected late model cars which must remain stock in appearance. Unmodified eight-cylinder "crate motors" are used in this class.

If you go

What: Hayes Jewelers 200, Modified Division; 40-lap Sports-man race; races in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.

When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.

Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking: Free.

Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Sportsman Division Points 2019 (Top 20)

1. Justin Taylor 708

2. Tommy Neal 676

3. Dylan Ward 658

4. Michael Adams 620

5. Kyle Southern 613

6. Chase Robertson 531

7. Wesley Thompson 509

8. Amber Lynn 502

9. Zack Ore 485

10. John Holleman 477

11. Derek Stoltz 410

12. Blake Shupe 404

13. Kevin Neal 344

14. Jeff Garrison 300

15. Sterling Plemmons 297

16. Spencer Martin 272

17. Mitch Gales 265

18. Ross Dalton 261

19. Michael Caudill 195

20. Dale Fishel 182

