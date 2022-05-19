Spring sports all-conference teams

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We will update this list as more conferences announce their teams.

MID-STATE 3-A

Baseball

Atkins: Jackson Lackey, Marcello Ricigliano, Kadynce Watson, Jimmy Wormack.

Dudley: Savoi Edwards, Sam Francis, Hueston Gorham, Antonio Lee.

Eastern Guilford: Jase Brooks, Brennan Fleming, Gavin Fleming, Avery Pinnix, Jonathan Sendziak, Kacey Taylor.

High Point Central: Alex Cook, Robert Hays.

Northeast Guilford: Isaiah Brown, Zach Younts.

Rockingham County: Dominick Hawkins, Ayden Johnson, Mason Lynch, Cody Peters, Hunter Thomas, Israel Zarate.

Smith: Jahkeese Bethea.

Southern Guilford: Jodan Saunders.

Player of the year: Ayden Johnson (Rockingham County).

Pitcher of the year: Jonathan Sendziak (Eastern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Kevin Jones (Eastern Guilford).

Boys golf

High Point Central: Hunter Busick, Davis DeLille, Riley Johnson, Adam Peacock, Ian White.

Rockingham County: Blaine Clayton, Luke Crouse, Zach Guill, Colby Gunter, Isaiah Valdez, Ryder Wilmouth.

Smith: Sirr Hill.

Player of the year: Davis DeLille (High Point Central).

Coach of the year: Mike Williams (Rockingham County).

Softball

Atkins: Alex Austin, Alannah Mahavong, Zia Smith.

Dudley: Alexis Cunningham, Ivy Veyney, Ashlee Williams.

Eastern Guilford: Jasmin Mack, Taylor Mitchell, Kam Permar, Hannah Smith, Kara Stroud.

High Point Central: J'Niyah Irvin, Jayah Shannon.

Rockingham County: Chloe Hershman, Shaelyn Leonard, Blaklea Neal, Olivia Rebb, Paydon Reynolds, Lily Strittmatter.

Smith: Kiran Khan, Shaquira Little.

Southern Guilford: Kenly Brown, Naomi Hunt, Avery Lowe, Ashlyn Pegram.

Player of the year: Jasmin Mack (Eastern Guilford).

Pitcher of the year: Blaklea Neal (Rockingham County).

Coach of the year: Scott Isley (Rockingham County).

Boys tennis

Atkins: Owen Anderson, Kathan Gandhi, Priyansh Kansara, James Patrick Merriam, Ashvath Ramesh.

High Point Central: Beck Dallas, Slade Howell, Harry Lawson, Phillip Sojka.

Northeast Guilford: Jenna Perdue.

Rockingham County: Taft Harrell, Luis Hildenbrand, Ross Jones, Jacob Shreve..

Smith: David Ajqui-Diaz, Nick Rcom, Emmanuel Reyes Molina.

Player of the year: Taft Harrell (Rockingham County).

Coach of the year: Keith Mason (Atkins).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

