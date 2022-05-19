Spring sports all-conference teams

We will update this list as more conferences announce their teams.
MID-STATE 3-A
Baseball
Atkins: Jackson Lackey, Marcello Ricigliano, Kadynce Watson, Jimmy Wormack.
Dudley: Savoi Edwards, Sam Francis, Hueston Gorham, Antonio Lee.
Eastern Guilford: Jase Brooks, Brennan Fleming, Gavin Fleming, Avery Pinnix, Jonathan Sendziak, Kacey Taylor.
High Point Central: Alex Cook, Robert Hays.
Northeast Guilford: Isaiah Brown, Zach Younts.
Rockingham County: Dominick Hawkins, Ayden Johnson, Mason Lynch, Cody Peters, Hunter Thomas, Israel Zarate.
Smith: Jahkeese Bethea.
Southern Guilford: Jodan Saunders.
Player of the year: Ayden Johnson (Rockingham County).
Pitcher of the year: Jonathan Sendziak (Eastern Guilford).
Coach of the year: Kevin Jones (Eastern Guilford).
Boys golf
High Point Central: Hunter Busick, Davis DeLille, Riley Johnson, Adam Peacock, Ian White.
Rockingham County: Blaine Clayton, Luke Crouse, Zach Guill, Colby Gunter, Isaiah Valdez, Ryder Wilmouth.
Smith: Sirr Hill.
Player of the year: Davis DeLille (High Point Central).
Coach of the year: Mike Williams (Rockingham County).
Softball
Atkins: Alex Austin, Alannah Mahavong, Zia Smith.
Dudley: Alexis Cunningham, Ivy Veyney, Ashlee Williams.
Eastern Guilford: Jasmin Mack, Taylor Mitchell, Kam Permar, Hannah Smith, Kara Stroud.
High Point Central: J'Niyah Irvin, Jayah Shannon.
Rockingham County: Chloe Hershman, Shaelyn Leonard, Blaklea Neal, Olivia Rebb, Paydon Reynolds, Lily Strittmatter.
Smith: Kiran Khan, Shaquira Little.
Southern Guilford: Kenly Brown, Naomi Hunt, Avery Lowe, Ashlyn Pegram.
Player of the year: Jasmin Mack (Eastern Guilford).
Pitcher of the year: Blaklea Neal (Rockingham County).
Coach of the year: Scott Isley (Rockingham County).
Boys tennis
Atkins: Owen Anderson, Kathan Gandhi, Priyansh Kansara, James Patrick Merriam, Ashvath Ramesh.
High Point Central: Beck Dallas, Slade Howell, Harry Lawson, Phillip Sojka.
Northeast Guilford: Jenna Perdue.
Rockingham County: Taft Harrell, Luis Hildenbrand, Ross Jones, Jacob Shreve..
Smith: David Ajqui-Diaz, Nick Rcom, Emmanuel Reyes Molina.
Player of the year: Taft Harrell (Rockingham County).
Coach of the year: Keith Mason (Atkins).
