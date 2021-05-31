Stadium Stock: Defending champion Chuck Wall looking for another good season on the track

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. The popular auto racing series was cancelled last summer because of COVID-19 but this summer there will be 11 weeks of racing with points' titles being decided in all four divisions. Today we take a look at the Stadium Stock Division.

Defending champion: Chuck Wall

Residence: Lexington

Age: 45

Years at the track: 15 years with four titles

On 2019 success: “We ended up winning four races and we had a new car and that was certainly a big help. We ran on that new equipment and had some really good success right out of the gate. We were also consistent and really only had one bad race where we ended up wrecking late one of those Saturday nights.”

On repeating: “I don’t really know if I’m going to get a chance because that second week my daughter is getting married. I’m going to try and get there but I don’t think the logistics will work out. Still, our plan is to race the rest of the weeks and we’ll see what happens but the competition in our division gets better and better each year.”