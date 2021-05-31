 Skip to main content
Stadium Stock: Defending champion Chuck Wall looking for another good season on the track
Bowman Gray Aug. 17

Stadium Stock Series champion Chuck Wall is doused with water as he talks with track announcer Randy Pettitt in August of 2019.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. The popular auto racing series was cancelled last summer because of COVID-19 but this summer there will be 11 weeks of racing with points' titles being decided in all four divisions. Today we take a look at the Stadium Stock Division.

Defending champion: Chuck Wall

Residence: Lexington

Age: 45

Years at the track: 15 years with four titles

On 2019 success: “We ended up winning four races and we had a new car and that was certainly a big help. We ran on that new equipment and had some really good success right out of the gate. We were also consistent and really only had one bad race where we ended up wrecking late one of those Saturday nights.”

On repeating: “I don’t really know if I’m going to get a chance because that second week my daughter is getting married. I’m going to try and get there but I don’t think the logistics will work out. Still, our plan is to race the rest of the weeks and we’ll see what happens but the competition in our division gets better and better each year.”

About the cars: The Stadium Stock Division is open to foreign and domestic cars and mini-trucks with stock bodies and four-cylinder engines. Only minor engine and chassis modifications are allowed.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

72nd Bowman Gray Stadium racing season

When: Saturday (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

First race: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $12 adults, Children 6-11 ($2) Children under 5 (free)

Parking: Free

Website: www.bowmangrayracing.com

2019 Final Point Standings (Top 20)

Stadium Stock Division

1. Chuck Wall 666

2. A.J. Sanders 650

3. Brandon Brendle 628

4. Grayson Keaton 600

5. Tyler McDonald 586

6. Chris Allison 520

7. Stephen Sanders 498

8. Junior Snow 496

9. Luke Smith 480

10. Brandon Crotts 452

11. K.C. Myers 446

12. Brad Mickalowski 442

13. Tyler Bush 400

14. Austin Cates 396

15. David Hopkins 362

16. Billy Cameron Jr. 358

17. Justin Whitaker 358

18. D.J. Dean 352

19. Cody Gum 350

20. Kenny Dixon 346

Tags

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

