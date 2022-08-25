Steady Mannarino outlasts slugging Cressy

It was a clash of styles between big-hitting, hard-serving Maxime Cressy and soft-balling lefty Adrian Mannarino in the opening quarterfinal match of the Winston-Salem Open on Thursday.

The unseeded Mannarino used his consistent play from the baseline to wear down the fourth-seeded Cressy enroute to a 6-4, 7-6 (3) victory on an overcast afternoon on the stadium court at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

"Maxime is a really good friend and we both played really well," Mannarino said. "He had already beaten me once this year (6-3, 7-5 in Sydney, Australia). It was a tough match and I was not so confident before the match, but it all worked out well."

Cressy, who was born in Paris and played collegiately at UCLA, was clearly the crowd favorite. He started his pro career playing under the French flag, but in 2018 switched to playing for the United States and currently lives in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Cressy's booming aces and winning volleys were greeted with raucous cheers, while Mannarino received little more than polite applause.

The key game was the very first one of the first set, when Mannarino took advantage of two double faults and immediately broke serve. That was the only service break by either player in the first set.

"Yes, that was very important, especially against a player like Maxime, who serves really well," Mannarino said. "He always puts a lot of pressure on you with his return of serve. Actually, I thought that I might have been a little bit lucky today."

Mannarino started out the second set just like he did the first, breaking Cressy's serve. However, Cressy finally broke back at 5-5 to set the stage for the tiebreaker. A double fault and a botched overhead spelled doom for Cressy in the tiebreaker as Mannarino won his third consecutive match in straight sets against a seeded player. Cressy was the only American remaining in the tournament.

A poor man's John Isner, the 6-foot-6 Cressy came to the net early and often, something seldom seen in men's professional tennis these days. But Cressy's serve-and-volley game didn't seem to bother Mannarino. "I always have to adjust no matter what style of player I am going up against," he said. "I knew how (Cressy) was going to play and I was ready for it."

Mannarino very nearly made an early exit from the Winston-Salem Open. He defeated Christopher O'Connell of Australia 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in a first-round match that lasted three hours and 31 minutes, the longest ATP hardcourt match his season. He also is in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals for the first time and is trying to become the first Frenchman to win this tournament. Frenchmen are 0-4 in finals here.

The majority of the players who come to the Winston-Salem Open use it as preparation for the U.S. Open in New York next week. Not Mannarino.

"It's a tournament that I am here to play in and I don't really focus on what's next," he said. "I am just in the moment right now and I just want to make the best of it."

Mannarino will now take on No. 2 seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in one of two semifinals Friday. The final is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.