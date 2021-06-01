Street Stock: Billy Gregg poised for repeat after stellar season in 2019 at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. The popular series was cancelled last summer because of COVID-19 but this summer there will be 11 weeks of racing with points titles being decided in all four divisions. Today we take a look at the Street Stock Division.

Defending champion

Billy Gregg

Residence

Lexington

Age

45

Years at the track

19 years with two titles

On 2019 success

“We showed up with a brand new car in 2019 and we struggled the first half of the season. But after the 50-lapper Brad Smith and Randy Armstrong got together and made the care better. We actually came into that final night of racing in third in the points but did enough to win the title.”

On repeating