Street Stock: Billy Gregg poised for repeat after stellar season in 2019 at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 72nd season of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned series will open on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium. The popular series was cancelled last summer because of COVID-19 but this summer there will be 11 weeks of racing with points titles being decided in all four divisions. Today we take a look at the Street Stock Division.
Defending champion
Billy Gregg
Residence
Lexington
Age
45
Years at the track
19 years with two titles
On 2019 success
“We showed up with a brand new car in 2019 and we struggled the first half of the season. But after the 50-lapper Brad Smith and Randy Armstrong got together and made the care better. We actually came into that final night of racing in third in the points but did enough to win the title.”
On repeating
“We actually set out to win the title in 2012 and we did that but it was no fun. We accidently won the title last year or rather in 2019, so we want to go out there this time around and win as many races as we can and see where we are at the end of the summer.”
About the cars
The Street Stock Division is similar to the Sportsman Division. Street Stock cars have smaller carburetors and also weigh more than Sportsman cars.
If you go
What: Hayes Jewelers 200, Modified Division; 40-lap Sportsman race; races in Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.
When: Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.
Where: Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem.
Admission: $12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.
Parking: Free.
Learn more: bowmangrayracing.com