There’s plenty of competition in each of the four divisions that make up the NASCAR-sanctioned racing on Saturday nights at Bowman Gray Stadium, but one of them just might top them all.

The Street Stock division is as tight as turn four with three drivers – Brad Lewis, Austin Jones and Christian Joyce – sitting tied atop the points’ standings with four weeks to go in the 75th season at the stadium. It’s a battle that just might go down to the final lap of the final race in that division.

This past Saturday night, it was Lewis who won the race, and told Bowmangrayracing.com he’s not thinking about the points’ race, which is sort of true.

"I'm not racing for points," he said. “I guess that makes me dangerous."

Since defending champion Billy Gregg is racing in the Stadium Stock Division, there will be a new champion in the Street Stock when the season is completed next month.

In the other divisions, 60-year-old Chris “The Showstopper” Fleming leads in the Modified and is looking for that elusive points’ championship. He loves telling journalists he’s not interested in winning the title, but he’s right there and can break the hold that Tim Brown or Burt Myers have had on the division for a long time. Those two have combined to win 22 of the last 26 Modified titles, but Fleming has a chance to break into the club.

Jason Myers, who is Burt’s younger brother, won the 100-lap race on Saturday for his 40th career win. Jason comes into Saturday’s twin 25-lap races as the hottest driver with two wins in a row.

As for Fleming chasing the points’ title, he told Bowmangrayracing.com on Saturday he’d rather be counted out.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but I know the man that does. That’s all I know right now to say," Fleming said. "We wonder what's going to happen. You know, they always count me out, so count me out some more, right?"

Zack Ore and 15-year-old Riley Neal won the Sportsman races on Saturday and Chase Robertson, the points leader, continued his consistency with a second-place and a fourth-place finish.

A.J. Sanders, who has a good chance to repeat in the Stadium Stock Division, heads into the final four weeks with the biggest lead in any of the four divisions. Sanders, who has won three points’ championships in his long career, has 602 points and leads Brandon Brendle who has 572 points. Blaine Curry and Isaac Harris are tied for third with 550 points.

