T-Birds Update: Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team splits season-opening series in New York

The Carolina Thunderbirds opened their hockey season last week with a split against Elmira.

They took the 15-hour bus ride to upstate New York and dropped the opening game 4-3 in an overtime shootout. The Thunderbirds rebounded in the next game to win 4-3 in overtime.

What they're saying

“We gutted that out. The boys played hard and I’m happy for them.” – Coach Andre Niec on the second game.

Stars

Forward Josh Koepplinger: Two goals, three assists in two games.

Forward Jon Buttitta: One goal, two assists in two games.

Forward Petr Panacek: Three assists in two games.

Key stat

Goalies Nicholas Modica and Zachary Quinn, playing in one game each, have each given up three goals. Modica faced 45 shots in his game, and Quinn faced 43 shots in the opener.

Next series