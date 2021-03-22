T-Birds Update: Carolina wins 3 of 4 on the road to jump out of last place

That’s a little more like it.

The Carolina Thunderbirds found their groove on yet another road trip by winning three of four games.

After dropping a 4-2 game last Wednesday at Elmira they went from upstate New York to Port Huron, Michigan and proceeded to win three straight. The Thunderbirds won 8-2, 5-1 and 6-0 on Sunday as they climbed out of last place in the four-team Federal Hockey League.

The FPHL is playing a shortened season and the Thunderbirds are playing all 20 of their games on the road.

What they’re saying

“It was very important for the boys to get those wins and that we scored more goals,” Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds said. “Guys were grabbing there stick too tight, and now they had some nice plays and some great goals so they finally relaxed.”

Stars

Forward Petr Panacek leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.

Forward Josh Koepplinger and Tommy Ssicos are tied for second on the team with 11 points each as each has four goals and seven assists.