T-Birds Update: Carolina wins 3 of 4 on the road to jump out of last place

That’s a little more like it.
The Carolina Thunderbirds found their groove on yet another road trip by winning three of four games.
After dropping a 4-2 game last Wednesday at Elmira they went from upstate New York to Port Huron, Michigan and proceeded to win three straight. The Thunderbirds won 8-2, 5-1 and 6-0 on Sunday as they climbed out of last place in the four-team Federal Hockey League.
The FPHL is playing a shortened season and the Thunderbirds are playing all 20 of their games on the road.
What they’re saying
“It was very important for the boys to get those wins and that we scored more goals,” Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds said. “Guys were grabbing there stick too tight, and now they had some nice plays and some great goals so they finally relaxed.”
Stars
Forward Petr Panacek leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.
Forward Josh Koepplinger and Tommy Ssicos are tied for second on the team with 11 points each as each has four goals and seven assists.
Forward Fred Hein had an outstanding road trip and now has five goals and five assists this season.
Goalie Nick Modica is 3-3 on the season and has lowered his goals against average to 2.49. He’s made 178 saves and has faced 193 shots in nine games.
Key stat
The Thunderbirds had been in last place but the three victories have pushed them into third place ahead of Port Huron.
Next series
Niec will get nearly a full week of practices before the Thunderbirds leave for their next series. The Thunderbirds will take on first-place Columbus in Georgia on Friday and Saturday nights. All games will be broadcast live on WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM) and on the team’s YouTube channel.
Extra credit
Goalie Nick Modica of the Thunderbirds is one of only two goalies in the FPHL that has a shutout this season. The other goalie is Troy Passingham of Elmira.
