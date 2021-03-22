T-Birds Update: Carolina wins three of four to jump out of last place

That’s a little more like it.

The Carolina Thunderbirds hockey team found success on yet another road trip by winning three of four games.

After dropping a 4-2 game on March 17 at Elmira, the Thunderbirds went from upstate New York to Port Huron, Mich., and won three straight. The Thunderbirds won 8-2, 5-1 and 6-0 and climbed out of last place in the four-team Federal Hockey League.

The league is playing a shortened season, with all 20 Thunderbirds games on the road.

What they’re saying

“It was very important for the boys to get those wins and that we scored more goals. Guys were grabbing there stick too tight, and now they had some nice plays and some great goals so they finally relaxed.” – Thunderbirds coach Andre Niec.

Stars

• Forward Petr Panacek leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.

• Forward Josh Koepplinger and Tommy Ssicos are tied for second with 11 points each as each has four goals and seven assists.

• Forward Fred Hein has five goals and five assists.