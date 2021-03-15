T-Birds Update: Road woes continue after three straight losses to Columbus River Dragons

Being on the road for the entire Federal Prospects Hockey League wasn’t going to be easy for the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Last week the Thunderbirds lost three straight to the Columbus River Dragons, who are allowing fans into their arena. While a few die-hard Thunderbirds’ fans made the trip to Columbus, Ga. to watch in person they ended up losing 4-2, 3-1 and 4-2.

The attendance for Saturday night’s game in Columbus, Ga. was listed as 1,500.

The Thunderbirds, the defending FPHL champions, are in last place in the four-team league.

What they’re saying

“It was a tough, tough series,” Coach Andre Niec said. “We traveled on a mini bus and we got in two hours before the (first) game. In the first two periods we just played bad hockey.

“In our second game we were not playing Thunderbirds hockey and that’s why we lost Friday's game. (In the final game on Saturday) we started playing better and better but Columbus kept our game simple and used our mistakes and beat us in the one-on-one battles.”

