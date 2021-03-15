T-Birds Update: Road woes continue after three straight losses to Columbus River Dragons

Being on the road for the entire Federal Prospects Hockey League wasn’t going to be easy for the Carolina Thunderbirds.
Last week the Thunderbirds lost three straight to the Columbus River Dragons, who are allowing fans into their arena. While a few die-hard Thunderbirds’ fans made the trip to Columbus, Ga. to watch in person they ended up losing 4-2, 3-1 and 4-2.
The attendance for Saturday night’s game in Columbus, Ga. was listed as 1,500.
The Thunderbirds, the defending FPHL champions, are in last place in the four-team league.
What they’re saying
“It was a tough, tough series,” Coach Andre Niec said. “We traveled on a mini bus and we got in two hours before the (first) game. In the first two periods we just played bad hockey.
“In our second game we were not playing Thunderbirds hockey and that’s why we lost Friday's game. (In the final game on Saturday) we started playing better and better but Columbus kept our game simple and used our mistakes and beat us in the one-on-one battles.”
Stars
Forward Josh Koepplinger: In five games he’s leading the Thunderbirds in scoring with three goals and four assists (7 points).
Forward Tommy Tsicos: He has two goals and three assists so far this season.
Forward Petr Panacek: He has five assists through five games.
Goalie Nick Modica: He’s faced 100 shots in five games and has given up 10 goals for a 3.28 goals against average.
Key stat
The last time the Thunderbirds lost three in a row was last season in a three-game series in Danbury, Connecticut.
Next series
Coach Andre Niec says he hopes the team can get its big bus back for this week’s road trip but the team might have to travel again in mini-vans. The Thunderbirds will play one game at Elmira on Wednesday before travelling from upstate New York to Port Huron, Michigan for three games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All games will be broadcast live on WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM) and on the team’s YouTube channel.
Extra credit
The president/general manager of the Columbus River Dragons is Scott Brand, who helped put together the expansion Thunderbirds four years ago. Brand was the general manager of the Thunderbirds for two seasons, but left for the River Dragons after the Thunderbirds won the league championship in 2019.
