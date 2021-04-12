T-Birds Update: Season winding down as Thunderbirds have one more road series to play

The Carolina Thunderbirds salvaged the final game of another road trip on Sunday winning 4-1 in Columbus, Ga.
The River Dragons won the first two games of the series, 5-2 and 5-3, to take command of second place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League standings.
The Thunderbirds will likely finish in third place out of the four teams that played in this pandemic shortened season. There’s a slight chance they could finish in second place but they must win all three games this weekend to have any hope to move up in the standings.
What they’re saying
“The guys really showed some pride with getting that win on Sunday so that was a big win,” said Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds. “It was another rough road trip and it gets harder and harder for us. We’ve even had to travel to practices in Greensboro so this hasn’t been easy.”
Stars
F Tommy Tsicos: Has taken over the leading scorer with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists).
F Josh Koepplinger: Is second on the team in scoring with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists, plus-11 rating).
F Petr Panacek: He leads the team in assists with 16 and he’s also scored four goals.
F Fred Hein: Fifth on the team in scoring with 18 points (10 goals, eight assists).
C Jan Salak: After 17 games has 19 points (seven goals, 12 as-sists).
G Nick Modica (5-5), Chris Paulin (3-1): Modica has a 2.78 goals against average this season and Paulin is at 1.76.
Key stat
The Thunderbirds have given up the fewest amount of goals in the league at 49.
Up next
The Thunderbirds are just one point ahead of last-place Port Huron so the first goal is to stay in third place as the season ends. They will play at Elmira on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. All games will be broadcast by Drew Blevins on WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM) and on the team’s YouTube channel.
Extra credit
The Thunderbirds are the defending league champions from 2019 but have not played at home at all this season. For the last two weeks they’ve practiced at the Greensboro Ice House.
