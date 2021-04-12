T-Birds Update: Season winding down as Thunderbirds have one more road series to play

The Carolina Thunderbirds salvaged the final game of another road trip on Sunday winning 4-1 in Columbus, Ga.

The River Dragons won the first two games of the series, 5-2 and 5-3, to take command of second place in the Federal Prospects Hockey League standings.

The Thunderbirds will likely finish in third place out of the four teams that played in this pandemic shortened season. There’s a slight chance they could finish in second place but they must win all three games this weekend to have any hope to move up in the standings.

What they’re saying

“The guys really showed some pride with getting that win on Sunday so that was a big win,” said Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds. “It was another rough road trip and it gets harder and harder for us. We’ve even had to travel to practices in Greensboro so this hasn’t been easy.”

Stars

F Tommy Tsicos: Has taken over the leading scorer with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists).

F Josh Koepplinger: Is second on the team in scoring with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists, plus-11 rating).