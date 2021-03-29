T-Birds Update: Thunderbirds build more momentum and are now on a five-game win streak

The Carolina Thunderbirds are getting used to all road trips this season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Now, they are also getting used to winning.

The Thunderbirds won two more games over the weekend in Columbus, Ga. beating the River Dragons 7-2 and 5-2.

The two wins knocked the River Dragons into second place as the Thunderbirds remain in third place.

What they’re saying

“The boys started finally playing like a team Carolina Thunderbirds hockey guys are buying in and they found the roles,” Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds said. “It’s not about scoring goals or assists, but it’s about winning games and holding together as a unit. They need to understand that you need everyone on the team to be successful, and we’re finally getting there.”

Roshen Jaswal had three assists and a goal in the 7-2 win for the Thunderbirds: “Last week playing four in five (games) was a little tough,” Jaswal said, “but I really wanted to open up my game and I ended up with four points tonight.”