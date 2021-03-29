T-Birds Update: Thunderbirds build more momentum and are now on a five-game win streak

The Carolina Thunderbirds are getting used to all road trips this season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Now, they are also getting used to winning.
The Thunderbirds won two more games over the weekend in Columbus, Ga. beating the River Dragons 7-2 and 5-2.
The two wins knocked the River Dragons into second place as the Thunderbirds remain in third place.
What they’re saying
“The boys started finally playing like a team Carolina Thunderbirds hockey guys are buying in and they found the roles,” Coach Andre Niec of the Thunderbirds said. “It’s not about scoring goals or assists, but it’s about winning games and holding together as a unit. They need to understand that you need everyone on the team to be successful, and we’re finally getting there.”
Roshen Jaswal had three assists and a goal in the 7-2 win for the Thunderbirds: “Last week playing four in five (games) was a little tough,” Jaswal said, “but I really wanted to open up my game and I ended up with four points tonight.”
Scott Brand, the general manager and president of the River Dragons: “We got out played both nights. It's a matter of Winston-Salem wanting it more. They finished well and showed great patience. I think Winston-Salem and Andre did a great job of scouting us, and they were much better prepared. They are getting better and growing together as a team.”
Stars
Forward Petr Panacek leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with four goals and 12 assists for 16 points.
Forward Josh Koepplinger (5 goals, 10 assists) and Tommy Ssi-cos (8 goals, 7 assists) are tied for second with 15 points each. as each has four goals and seven assists.
Forward Fred Hein (7 goals, 7 assists) and center Jan Salak (6 goals, 8 assists) each have 14 points.
Goalie Nick Modica and Chris Paulin each earned a win over the River Dragons. Paulin is 2-0 this season and Modica is 4-3.
Key Stat
A total of 13 different Thunderbirds have scored at least one goal this season in 11 games, and 17 different players have had at least one assist.
Next series
The Thunderbirds will now be practicing at the Greensboro Ice House because the ice has been removed from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex to make way for other events. They will face first-place Elmira on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in upstate New York. All games will be broadcast by Drew Blevins on WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM) and on the team’s YouTube channel.
Extra credit
The Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, have out-scored opponents 31-7 during their five game win streak.
