T-Birds Update: Thunderbirds build more momentum, five-game win streak

The Carolina Thunderbirds are getting accustomed to playing all of their games on the road this season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Now, they are also getting used to winning.
The Thunderbirds won two more games over the weekend in Columbus, Ga., beating the River Dragons 7-2 and 5-2.
The two wins knocked the River Dragons into second place as the Thunderbirds remain in third place.
What they’re saying
“The boys started finally playing like a team. It’s not about scoring goals or assists, but it’s about winning games and holding together as a unit. They need to understand that you need everyone on the team to be successful, and we’re finally getting there.” – Thunderbirds coach Andre Niec.
“Last week playing four in five (games) was a little tough, but I really wanted to open up my game and I ended up with four points tonight.” – Roshen Jaswal, who had a goal and three assists in the 7-2 win over Columbus.
“We got outplayed both nights. It's a matter of Winston-Salem wanting it more. They finished well and showed great patience. Winston-Salem and Andre did a great job of scouting us, and they were much better prepared. They are getting better and growing together as a team.” – Scott Brand, River Dragons general manager and president.
Stars
F Petr Panacek: Leads the Thunderbirds with 16 points (four goals, 12 assists).
F Josh Koepplinger: Tied for second with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists).
F Tommy Tsicos: Tied for second with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).
F Fred Hein: Tied for fourth with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists).
C Jan Salak: Tied for fourth with 14 points (six goals, eight assists).
G Nick Modica (4-3), Chris Paulin (2-0): Each earned a win over the River Dragons.
Key stat
Thirteen Thunderbirds have scored at least one goal this season in 11 games, and 17 players have had at least one assist.
Up next
The Thunderbirds will practice at the Greensboro Ice House because the ice has been removed from the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex to make way for other events. They will face first-place Elmira on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in New York. All games will be broadcast by Drew Blevins on WTOB (980 AM, 96.3 FM) and on the team’s YouTube channel.
Extra credit
The Thunderbirds, the defending league champions, have outscored opponents 31-7 during their five-game win streak.
