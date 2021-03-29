T-Birds Update: Thunderbirds build more momentum, five-game win streak

The Carolina Thunderbirds are getting accustomed to playing all of their games on the road this season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League. Now, they are also getting used to winning.

The Thunderbirds won two more games over the weekend in Columbus, Ga., beating the River Dragons 7-2 and 5-2.

The two wins knocked the River Dragons into second place as the Thunderbirds remain in third place.

What they’re saying

“The boys started finally playing like a team. It’s not about scoring goals or assists, but it’s about winning games and holding together as a unit. They need to understand that you need everyone on the team to be successful, and we’re finally getting there.” – Thunderbirds coach Andre Niec.

“Last week playing four in five (games) was a little tough, but I really wanted to open up my game and I ended up with four points tonight.” – Roshen Jaswal, who had a goal and three assists in the 7-2 win over Columbus.