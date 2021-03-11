Tar Heels next challenge will be facing well-rested Florida State in ACC Tournament semifinals

Standing in their way will be the Seminoles, who are technically the defending champions. It was a year ago when Commissioner John Swofford cancelled the ACC Tournament in midstream as the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality. The Seminoles were declared the champions after winning the regular-season title.

“Florida State is a great team,” said guard R.J. Davis, who torched the Hokies for a career-high 19 points on Thursday night. “We have to come out and play Carolina basketball tomorrow. We’ve played twice so far and we know a couple of their plays and how they play. We have to come out and play with some heart.”

The Seminoles beat the Tar Heels twice, 78-70 in Chapel Hill on Feb. 27 and 82-75 on Jan. 16 in Tallahassee.

One thing that bodes well for the Tar Heels was how they took it right at the physical Hokies in the second half. They’ll have to do that as well against Coach Leonard Hamilton’s bunch. A big reason for the win over the Hokies were the 10 offensive rebounds in the second half.

Armando Bacot, who scored 10 points in a row during the deciding second-half run as the Tar Heels grabbed control of the game, shook his head when asked if the Tar Heels would have won a game like that earlier in the season.