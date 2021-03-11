Tar Heels next challenge will be facing well-rested Florida State in ACC Tournament semifinals

GREENSBORO – It wasn’t easy for sixth-seeded North Carolina against third-seeded Virginia Tech on Thursday night in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, but it was enough.
A night after cruising past overmatched Notre Dame, the Tar Heels beat the Hokies 81-73 to advance to the semifinals.
Waiting for the Tar Heels will be a well-rested but perhaps a somewhat confused Florida State Seminoles team, which is the No. 2 seed. The Seminoles have yet to play in the Greensboro Coliseum in this tournament and essentially have a triple bye into the semifinals.
Florida State had its quarterfinal game with Duke cancelled on Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Blue Devils program. So the Seminoles moved on while sitting in their hotel rooms on Thursday morning.
Coach Roy Williams of the Tar Heels, who won his 903rd career game to pass Bobby Knight on the all-time wins list, said he’s never faced this situation with a team having three byes.
“It makes no difference,” Williams said. “We are still playing and at the end of the game the team that scores the most points will be declared the winner whether it’s your third game in a row or your first game.”
The Tar Heels have had trouble all season putting together a run of consistency but maybe its figuring it out at the right time. The Tar Heels have won three in a row after ending the regular-season blowing out Duke last weekend but they haven't had a four-game win streak yet this season.
Standing in their way will be the Seminoles, who are technically the defending champions. It was a year ago when Commissioner John Swofford cancelled the ACC Tournament in midstream as the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality. The Seminoles were declared the champions after winning the regular-season title.
“Florida State is a great team,” said guard R.J. Davis, who torched the Hokies for a career-high 19 points on Thursday night. “We have to come out and play Carolina basketball tomorrow. We’ve played twice so far and we know a couple of their plays and how they play. We have to come out and play with some heart.”
The Seminoles beat the Tar Heels twice, 78-70 in Chapel Hill on Feb. 27 and 82-75 on Jan. 16 in Tallahassee.
One thing that bodes well for the Tar Heels was how they took it right at the physical Hokies in the second half. They’ll have to do that as well against Coach Leonard Hamilton’s bunch. A big reason for the win over the Hokies were the 10 offensive rebounds in the second half.
Armando Bacot, who scored 10 points in a row during the deciding second-half run as the Tar Heels grabbed control of the game, shook his head when asked if the Tar Heels would have won a game like that earlier in the season.
“We definitely wouldn’t have won this game a month ago,” said Bacot, who scored 17 points and had 13 rebounds against the Holies. “We are just getting better and we know its win or go home. We know we’ve kind of sold ourselves short at the beginning of the year and there were a lot of games we should have won.
"Now, everything is starting to click and once it does we’ll be a scary team.”
Leaky Black of the Tar Heels said they are more physical than earlier in the season because of the hard practices.
“Physically, we are up to any challenge,” Black said. “I feel like our practices are harder than our games and we are battle tested.”
The Tar Heels will have an advantage of playing two games in the tournament while the Seminoles will have to adjust.
What also was welcoming to the Tar Heels were the close to 3,000 fans who were spread out at the 20,000-seat coliseum with a heavy dose of Carolina blue.
Williams, who has yet to win an ACC Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum as the Tar Heels head coach, is not worried about his team playing their third game in three nights. Williams is going for his fourth ACC title in his 18 years at his alma mater.
“They play a lot of guys, we’ll try to play a lot of guys too,” Williams said about the matchup with the Seminoles, “but 18, 19, 20 and 21 year-olds aren’t supposed to get tired anyway.”
