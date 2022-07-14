Tarheel Cup high school golf event coming to Maple Chase

The tournament brings together graduating high school seniors from North Carolina to compete in an East-West format. There will be a practice round Friday, alternate-shot and mixed four-ball competition Saturday and singles matches Sunday.

Area golfers participating for the West girls team are Ruth Anne Asbill from Reagan and Elli Flinchum from Rockingham County. Ragsdale's Jack Boyer and Wesleyan's Sean Finan will represent the area on the West boys team.