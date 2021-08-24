 Skip to main content
That's a wrap: Billy Gregg repeats as Street Stock winner at Bowman Gray Stadium
That's a wrap: Billy Gregg repeats as Street Stock winner at Bowman Gray Stadium

City bond money is paying for a new asphalt that will be at Bowman Gray for next season

Billy Gregg was the lone repeat champion at Bowman Gray Stadium as the NASCAR auto racing season in Winston-Salem came to an end Saturday night.

Gregg took a 30-point lead into the final in the Street Stock Division, but he won the 20-lap race to celebrate in style.

“All I can tell you is it was an awesome season because of the great people we had involved,” Gregg said Monday. “And if they hang around for next year, we will be looking for a three-peat.”

Gregg won in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.

080121-wsj-spt-bowmangray

Burt Myers and Brandon Ward traded paint on a caution flag late in the Modified 150-lap race on Saturday night. Ward was mad that Myers spun him out in turn four on the previous lap that led to the caution.

Burt Myers was the other driver who had a chance to repeat in the Modified Division, but his tangle with Brandon Ward on a caution lap and Tim Brown’s consistent car gave the title to Brown. The title was Brown’s 11th and snapped Myers’ string of four by just two points.

The finish to the season was one of the best in a long time with Brown running fifth and Myers sixth in the final five laps of the 150-lap final. Jonathan Brown won the race after winning the pole.

During those last five laps, most of the 14,000 or so in the horse-show formation of the seats stood. Saturday’s crowd was the largest since the opening night of the abbreviated 11-week season on June 5.

“Tiger” Tommy Neal, 50, showed he’s still got plenty of drive and desire as he won the Sportsman Division early in the night.

And in the final race to be run on the quarter-mile track for this season, Brandon Brendle did enough to win the race and the points title in Stadium Stock.

080121-wsj-spt-bowmangray

The fans at Bowman Gray Stadium were treated to a great night of racing on Saturday with the end of the 72nd season.

The 72nd season came to an end, and the asphalt track will be ripped up and replaced after Winston-Salem State’s football season is over this fall.

Brendle got the final win on the track's current surface, which has been there for about 15 years or so. Bond money to help renovate the city-owned stadium will include a new surface by next April.

“We’ve had a really good car all year,” Brendle said Monday. “And my main focus was to keep a clean nose and not make anyone angry, and I was able to accomplish that. I’ve had the best help and support from friends and family more than anyone.”

The 73rd season is expected to begin in April, and the hope is to have a full 18-week schedule on a new surface that will produce plenty of speed records.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Final Points Standings

Modified Division
RANK         CAR         DRIVER                                POINTS
1                83           Tim Brown                              532
2                1             Burt Myers                              524
3                4             Jason Myers                            482
4                22           Jonathan Brown                      476
5                65           Danny Bohn                            466
6                75           Lee Jeffreys                             446
7                16           Chris Fleming                          422
8                04           Brandon Ward                        418
9                69           John Holleman                        414
10              79           James Civali                             380
11              5             Randy Butner                          346
12              44           Daniel Beeson                         294
13              53           Joseph Brown                         278
14              3             Danny Propst                          270
15              17           John Smith                              208
16              6             Chris Williams                         206
17              7             Dylan Ward                             124
18              77           Susan Harwell                         118
19              25           Bobby Labonte                        108
20              18           Daniel Yates                            106
21              55           Jeremy Gerstner                     104
22              15           Brian Loftin                             102
23              99           William Smith                         92
24              24           Andrew Harrah                       86
25              05           Bussy Beavers                         84
26              68           Junior Miller                            78
27              88           Brad Robbins                           70
28              50           Michael Clifton                        56
29              51           Drew Moffitt                           56
30              8             Darin Redmon                         54
31              12           Dean Ward                              50
32              07           Dennis Holdren                       50
33              05           Kevin Powell                           44
34              24           Max Zachem                           32
35              31           Zach Brewer                            28
36              88           Clint King                                 28
37              24           Rupert Sink                             22
38              45           Lee Stimpson                          22
39              72           Bryant Robertson                    14
40              40           Frank Fleming                         14
41              36           Dave Sapienza                         8
42              30           Jody Utt                                   6
43              53           Andy Jankowiak                      6
44              36           Jason Southern                       6
 
Sportsman Division
1                21           Tommy Neal                            522
2                55           Zack Ore                                  522
3                2             Amber Lynn                             512
4                19           Michael Adams                       470
5                5             Spencer Martin                       460
6                92           Kyle Southern                         432
7                12           Justin Taylor                            428
8                08           Jacob Creed                            405
9                03           Sterling Plemmons                  397
10              31           Chase Robertson                     390
11              6             Kirk Sheets                              374
12              38           Mitch Gales                             374
13              22           Wesley Thompson                  349
14              68           Robbie Brewer                        261
15              81           Zack Clifton                             222
16              54           Braden Mills                            218
17              3             Jeff Garrison                            122
18              9             Ronnie Bassett Jr.                   62
19              9             David Adams                           60
20              50           Ross Dalton                             35
21              00           Kyle Barnes                             31
22              1             Nick Wall                                 16
23              9             Kale Gale                                 10
 
Street Stock
1                98           Billy Gregg                               530
2                1             Christian Joyce                        496
3                97           Jeremy Warren                       480
4                40           Taylor Robbins                        462
5                02           David Creed                            454
6                28           Nate Gregg                              432
7                99           Bryan Sykes                             418
8                22           Brian Wall                               402
9                15           Nick Wall                                 370
10              69           Gerald Robinson Jr                  318
11              59           Austin Harris                           298
12              13           Kevin Gilbert                           254
13              96           Donnie Martin                        248
14              79           Conner Shaw                           240
15              88           Austin Jones                            232
16              16           Brad Lewis                               204
17              3             Dennis Lanier                          202
18              31           Brandon Butner                      140
19              19           Corey Rose                              124
20              0             Brian Rose                               94
21              10           Kendell Craig Hartless             94
22              00           Cale Martin                             92
23              19           Kenny Bost                              84
24              7             Chris Allison                            66
25              88           Justin Cummings                     50
26              14           Aaron Hylton                           36
27              2             Willie Wall                               18
28              90           Dawny Strehlow                     16
29              30           Bobby Willard                         16
30              90           Hal Seats                                 14
 
Stadium Stock
1                9             Brandon Brendle                     554
2                1             Grayson Keaton                      542
3                90           Robert Strmiska                      506
4                81           Chuck Wall                              506
5                46           Wyatt Sapp                             460
6                27           Austin Cates                            436
7                31           Kyler Staley                             418
8                80           Luke Smith                              416
9                12           Levi Holt                                  408
10              54           Justin Owens                           358
11              55           Jeremy Smith                          330
12              69           Brandon Crotts                       324
13              24           A.J. Sanders                             318
14              33           DJ Dean                                   312
15              28           Robert Mabe                           312
16              14           Ken Bridges                             310
17              17           Andy Southern                        302
18              23           Blake Spears                            294
19              76           Billy Cameron Jr                      284
20              7             Joel Stewart                            280
21              70           Jeffery Burrow                        260
22              40           Kenny Dixon                            248
23              25           Matt Goodwin                        240
24              48           Junior Smith                            234
25              66           Blaine Curry                            224
26              74           Matt Alley                               162
27              49           Chris Smith                              150
28              39           Patrick Mullen                         142
29              9             Robbie Shrewsbury                 130
30              43           Todd Barnhardt                      118
31              7             Chris Allison                            114
32              22           Adam Thomas                         108
33              49           Shawn Hayes                           104
34              43           Tyler Bush                               100
35              2             Andy Spears                            92
36              0             Carlos Clifton                          80
37              15           Dwayne Bryant                       72
38              03           Cody Gum                               70
39              4             Shane Tuttle                            68
40              64           Steven Truell                           60
41              13           Zack Staley                              60
42              10           David Hopkins                         56
43              59           Isaac Harris                             50
44              99           Blake Walker                           48
45              21           Michael Wells                         46
46              44           Andrew Sanders                      42
47              8             Stephen Sanders                     36
48              3             Taylor Hedrick                         32
49              34           Steven Stoneman                    26
50              32           William Smith                         24
51              71           James Allison                          12
