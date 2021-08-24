That's a wrap: Billy Gregg repeats as Street Stock winner at Bowman Gray Stadium

Billy Gregg was the lone repeat champion at Bowman Gray Stadium as the NASCAR auto racing season in Winston-Salem came to an end Saturday night.

Gregg took a 30-point lead into the final in the Street Stock Division, but he won the 20-lap race to celebrate in style.

“All I can tell you is it was an awesome season because of the great people we had involved,” Gregg said Monday. “And if they hang around for next year, we will be looking for a three-peat.”

Gregg won in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.

Burt Myers was the other driver who had a chance to repeat in the Modified Division, but his tangle with Brandon Ward on a caution lap and Tim Brown’s consistent car gave the title to Brown. The title was Brown’s 11th and snapped Myers’ string of four by just two points.

The finish to the season was one of the best in a long time with Brown running fifth and Myers sixth in the final five laps of the 150-lap final. Jonathan Brown won the race after winning the pole.

During those last five laps, most of the 14,000 or so in the horse-show formation of the seats stood. Saturday’s crowd was the largest since the opening night of the abbreviated 11-week season on June 5.