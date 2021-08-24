That's a wrap: Billy Gregg repeats as Street Stock winner at Bowman Gray Stadium

Billy Gregg was the lone repeat champion at Bowman Gray Stadium as the NASCAR auto racing season in Winston-Salem came to an end Saturday night.
Gregg took a 30-point lead into the final in the Street Stock Division, but he won the 20-lap race to celebrate in style.
“All I can tell you is it was an awesome season because of the great people we had involved,” Gregg said Monday. “And if they hang around for next year, we will be looking for a three-peat.”
Gregg won in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Burt Myers was the other driver who had a chance to repeat in the Modified Division, but his tangle with Brandon Ward on a caution lap and Tim Brown’s consistent car gave the title to Brown. The title was Brown’s 11th and snapped Myers’ string of four by just two points.
The finish to the season was one of the best in a long time with Brown running fifth and Myers sixth in the final five laps of the 150-lap final. Jonathan Brown won the race after winning the pole.
During those last five laps, most of the 14,000 or so in the horse-show formation of the seats stood. Saturday’s crowd was the largest since the opening night of the abbreviated 11-week season on June 5.
“Tiger” Tommy Neal, 50, showed he’s still got plenty of drive and desire as he won the Sportsman Division early in the night.
And in the final race to be run on the quarter-mile track for this season, Brandon Brendle did enough to win the race and the points title in Stadium Stock.
The 72nd season came to an end, and the asphalt track will be ripped up and replaced after Winston-Salem State’s football season is over this fall.
Brendle got the final win on the track's current surface, which has been there for about 15 years or so. Bond money to help renovate the city-owned stadium will include a new surface by next April.
“We’ve had a really good car all year,” Brendle said Monday. “And my main focus was to keep a clean nose and not make anyone angry, and I was able to accomplish that. I’ve had the best help and support from friends and family more than anyone.”
The 73rd season is expected to begin in April, and the hope is to have a full 18-week schedule on a new surface that will produce plenty of speed records.
