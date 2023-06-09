The area’s top girls basketball players and coach for the 2022-23 season at NCHSAA schools, based on the nominations and voting by area coaches.

Player of the Year

Adelaide Jernigan

G, 5-11, sophomore, Bishop McGuinness

The only Triad girls player named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State team, the back-to-back Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Player of the Year led the Lady Villains to it 11th NCHSAA state championship and 12th total as the game’s MVP….Scored game-high 21 points in the 73-43 NCHSAA 1A finals victory over Chatham Charter, despite exiting with 7:06 remaining….Led the 28-4 Lady Villains averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals while only averaging 19.8 minutes and just over 11 in conference games….McGuinness coach Brian Robinson praised the top 2025 recruit for sacrificing stats for the sake of the team….One of seven sophomores invited to USA Basketball U17 tryouts in 2022….Numerous Division I offers including Coaches Poll No. 4 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Michigan.

First Team

G La’Niya Simes 5-9, senior, East Forsyth

The Winston-Salem State commit averaged 21 points, 16 rebounds and 4 assists and earned Central Piedmont 4A Conference Player of the Year honors for second consecutive season….Had quadruple-double of 19 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a game against Glenn….Team MVP for third straight season, four-time all-conference and two-time all-district and two-time Mary Garber All-Tournament team and now three-time All-Northwest … 2023 NCBCA First Team District 7 with Jernigan….Active on both ends and assigned to guard opposition’s top player.

G Christiana Young, 5-7, senior, Parkland

The point guard played through a torn ACL the entire season, yet still managed to average a team-best 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4 steals while also adding 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game as the Mustangs went 20-7 and earned its first Central Piedmont 4A Conference regular season title since 2009….The two-way player was named all-conference, NCBCA Second Team District 7 and was the Triad BlueChip All-Star team skills champion….Scored 20-plus points and had 5-plus steals 11 times each with season-highs 31 and 10 respectively….Surpassed 2,000 career points and has offers from Averett, Chowan, Louisburg, Virginia Wesleyan and Winston-Salem State.

F Shaymiah Bailey, 6-0, sophomore, Walkertown

Versatile player could play all positions 2-5 with her height and mobility creating a matchup problem for opposing teams….The Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year led the 11-10 Wolfpack with 18 points and 15.9 rebounds per game…Helped program achieve first winning season in history….The two-time all-conference choice had 19 double-doubles, 15-plus rebounds in 15 games and had double-digit rebounds in all 21 games....Also averaged 2.5 steals per game while shooting 53.5% field goals, 31.4% three-pointers and 73.3% free throws.

F Jeanna Baskerville, 6-2, freshman, West Forsyth

Led West in points (12.9), rebounds (10.8), assists (2.3), steals (1.9) and blocks (3.9) per game as the Titans returned to a winning record, going 16-12 after going 8-14 last season….Biggest contributor to the No. 5 seed winning the Central Piedmont 4A Conference Tournament with 9 points and 19 rebounds in the 37-23 semifinals win over No. 2 Reynolds and 21 and 10 in 33-30 finals win over No. 4 Reagan….Helped West reach the NCHSAA 4A playoffs as the No. 23 seed....Has Division I offers from Monmouth and Richmond with interest from others.

C Raniyah Hocutt, 6-3, senior, Reynolds

“Big Body” posed a problem for opponents in the paint, averaging a team-leading 12.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.9 blocks coming off ACL tears….One of four Demons to average double-digit points….The NCBCA District 7 Third Team selection helped Reynolds earn an 18-10 mark and share of the Central Piedmont 4A Conference regular season title, despite NC A&T commit Elliott Jessup suffering season-ending broken foot injury in Dec…..The all-conference selection has signed with Fayetteville State.

Second Team

G Kenadi Gentry, 5-4, junior, Davie County

“Mature leader” and clutch performer for a program which went 0-25 in 2020 but this season continued its ascent, going 13-13 and making its first playoff appearance since 2016….Averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals for the War Eagles…The two-time All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference selection and two-time Team Offensive MVP scored a career-high 28 points and had 4 steals in 58-22 win over eventual regular season conference winner Reynolds….Holds college offers from Brevard College and Greensboro College, with Division II interest.

G Ava Hairston, 5-7, junior, Mount Tabor

The All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference shooting guard averaged 17.1 points, 5.2 steals and 3.9 rebounds as the Spartans went 11-12 in coach Rick Anderson’s last season….The coach called her an “extremely special and talented player” who earned all-conference for the second year in a row and was named NCBCA District 7 Third Team.

F Tate Chappell, 5-10, senior, Bishop McGuinness

The Appalachian State commit was a pillar in bringing the program back-to-back state championships after not winning one since its ninth consecutive in 2014….The Lady Villains’ second-leading scorer at 10.4 per game while also averaging 1.3 steals, despite only playing average of 18.8 minutes….Wing capable of playing on the perimeter as well as the post….Named all-conference all four years of high school career.

F Abigail Rice, 5-9, senior, Reynolds

Coach TJ Eggers called his four-year starter “one of the best defenders in the area” for a Demons defense that held adversaries to 43.9 points per game….Second on the team at 12.1 points per game and averaged 4 rebounds and 1.3 steals….The Roanoke College commit was named Mary Garber Tournament MVP and all-conference.

C Emma Pendleton, 6-2, senior, Reagan

The Lenoir-Rhyne commit had team-high averages of 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks with team stats kept for all but one game….The NCBCA District 7 Third Team and All-Central Piedmont 4A Conference selection led the Lady Raiders to a conference tournament runner-up finish and playoff appearance with coach Eric Rader out due to family health issues….Shot 53% facing and with her back to the basket.

Third Team

G Charley Chappell, 5-5, senior, Bishop McGuinness

The NCHSAA 1A state championship Most Outstanding Player played the primary role in holding Chatham Charter’s Tamaya Walden, who had averaged 23.1 points per game to just 11 on 2-for-15 shooting….Senior leader was MVP of the 2022 title….Third on the team with 5.3 points per game and second with 2.2 steals while only averaging 19.2 minutes.

G Justace Williams, 4-11, junior, Parkland

The Central Piedmont 4A Conference pick had 132 steals to lead the Mustangs with 4.9 per game….Second on the Mustangs this season with 14.1 points per game….Scored season-high 28 points in Feb. 7 win over Davie and had season-high 14 steals vs. Winston-Salem Prep on Nov. 19….Mary Garber Tournament MVP this season.

F Trista Charles, 5-11, sophomore, Oak Grove

The Mid Piedmont Conference Player of the Year led the Grizzlies with 14.8 points per game and was second at 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Grizzlies…The District 8 Third Team selection was also named Oak Grove Most Offensive Player and is in the National Honor Society….Grizzlies coach Lynne Rausch said: “Great player, can’t win with her not on the floor.”

F Zaire Jones, 5-9, senior, Oak Grove

The physical forward retires as the school’s all-time career leader in points (1,372), rebounds (757) and blocks (76) as well as points per game (14.5), rebounds per game (8.3) and field goal percentage (51%)…The three-time all-conference selection earned NCBCA District 8 Second Team honors averaging 13 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.1% from the field.

F Tovia Rooks, 5-9, senior, East Forsyth

Averaged 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists for the Eagles….This season’s Team MVP award winner also earned all-conference honors for the second season, was a two-time All-Mary Garber Tournament selection and was named MVP of the East vs. West Unsigned Senior Game.

Honorable Mention

Atkins: G Layla Tillery, senior.

Carver: G Shakayla Chiles, freshman

Mount Tabor: G Kleiauna Riddick, junior.

Oak Grove: G Haley Long, senior; F Avery Ray, junior.

Parkland: F Taleeya Reed, senior.

Reynolds: F Elliott Jessup, junior; G Destiny Thompson, junior.

Coach of the Year

Kendrick Leak, Parkland

The Central Piedmont 4A Conference Coach of the Year led the Mustangs to a 20-7 record and its first regular season conference title since 2009, despite top player Christiana Young playing through a torn ACL….Became Parkland’s all-time winningest girls coach with 52 wins in five seasons after only having 12 in the previous five….Team improved from 7-16 last year and won the Mary Garber Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)

Lindsey Adams, Davie County; Brian Robinson, Bishop McGuinness.